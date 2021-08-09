BOONE — Among the most impactful success stories in the High Country's entrepreneurial world is Tommy Sofield and his U.S. Buildings Corp. The company is headquartered on Industrial Park Drive in Boone, with key manufacturing facilities in Wilkesboro.
A graduate of Appalachian State University, Sofield currently serves on the App State Board of Trustees. His name is also on the Sofield Indoor Practice Facility between the Ricks Athletic Center and the softball stadium, reflecting his ardent support of the university for which he played football in the 1970s.
As a student, Sofield sold sandwiches at night to fellow students at App State and even launched a franchise at N.C. State a year or two later. This was in the mid 1970s. Then it was to real estate ventures, to selling steel buildings, and finally to starting and developing his own steel building manufacturing, sales and rental company, Sofield has worked hard at every stage of his career with a passion for business. He counsels and invests in other up-and-coming entrepreneurs, too.
Today, many of U.S. Buildings Corp.'s customers are Fortune 500 companies, including still-emerging electric vehicle behemoth, Tesla; oil giant, Exxon, and big pharmaceuticals, as well as all of the U.S. military services.
U.S. Buildings Corp., it turns out, caters primarily to two niche markets: steel buildings for safeguarding hazardous materials and steel buildings for storm protection, both custom designed to meet the demands of specific job requirements.
"We have a division where we rent buildings for hazardous materials. About three years ago, when Tesla was building that huge plant in Arizona, we rented them haz-mat buildings. All of the different chemicals, paints, or any kind of flammables that they might be using on the property, they needed to segregate and store in these buildings. We had 10 or 12 buildings out there for those purposes over the two years they were building that plant," said Sofield.
Successfully serving a customer's needs can lead to even more business.
"Since then, Tesla bought a couple of buildings for their plants, long-term, instead of renting them for the short-term. Most of the stuff that they are doing with our buildings is storing batteries, or storing different components for putting the batteries together, such as the acids and corrosives that pose environmental concerns if not managed properly," Sofield said.
A lot of Sofield's business is driven by the insurance companies serving the various businesses.
"When we manufacture a building for a specific company, their larger manufacturing facility may cost them $2 billion. That's a big investment, so they need to segregate various chemicals and flammables outside of the plant. This isn't just Tesla, but any kind of Fortune 500 company, like big pharmaceuticals," Sofield said.
"Their insurance companies or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ask them to segregate those chemicals out so that if there is an explosion or something catches on fire, instead of having major damage inside the larger building, the damage would more likely be contained within the smaller building. It eliminates any kind of huge loss," he said.
Sofield said that some of the larger customers they serve will have their buildings outside of the larger plant, both coming and going.
"They may have one of our buildings configured to supply product into the manufacturing process that is going on inside the main building," said Sofield, "then another of our buildings on the other end of the manufacturing process to accept waste that can be stored until transported for disposal."
The EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, has certain requirements to safeguard a site in the event of a spill and the U.S. Buildings Corp. solutions meet those mandates for the customer.
"Our buildings include a sump that will contain at least 25 percent of the chemicals so that in the event of an accidental spill, the earth is not contaminated," said Sofield.
"The other concern for our customers are flammables, where they mix and dispense them. We provide explosion relief panels so that if there is an explosion, you wouldn't blow up the whole building," Sofield said.
Fire is also a concern of U.S. Buildings Corp.'s customers and, Sofield said, they address those concerns through fire ratings and suppression technologies, bi-directional, so that whether a fire starts outside or inside the building it protects the chemicals or whatever is inside the building.
Different components such as lights, air conditioners, etc. are all explosion-proof.
"Each individual building is designed and built specifically for the application of the user," said Sofield. "We sell a lot to pharmaceutical companies, Exxon, Tesla, a lot of the Fortune 500 companies are most of our customers, including the government. We sell to all of the armed forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, all of them."
Sofield indicated that all of his manufacturing is done in the Wilkesboro plant, all of the welding and steel fabrication parts, while the components such as lights, air conditioning units, refrigeration units, explosion proof fans, are purchased from other manufacturers and brought in to be assembled in the final design.
The buildings sold by U.S. Buildings are just wide enough to be transported on a tractor-trailer, "to go down the road," Sofield said, but can also be modularized to create larger structures. The sweet spot of the company's product is 14-feet wide and 50-60 feet long, but everything is modularized.
"That single building will handle 40-50 barrels, but if you need a larger building, then we will deliver two buildings and merge them together on-site. For instance, we have designed a solution that includes four of our buildings for one company that manufactures adhesives," said Sofield. "Each building is 63 feet long and 14 feet wide. To get them down the road on a tractor-trailer, our load cannot exceed 13-feet, six inches high, so they are transported on a drop-down deck trailer.
"The customer will store their chemicals in totes," said Sofield. "When you pull one tote out with your forklift, the next one drops down. They are 275-gallon totes," said Sofield.
The modularization works both horizontally as well as vertically in Sofield's world.
"If you needed, say, a 25-foot tall building, we would make the modules in Wilkesboro, ship them to the site, and use a crane to stack the modules to create the final building solution," he said. "There are a lot of features to consider in making the building go together right."
These solutions are hardly inexpensive.
"When you get to a project of that size," said Sofield, "it is a million dollars to a million and a half project."
Creating solutions for handling hazardous materials is not new for Sofield. Previously, he developed a company specifically for that purpose, then sold it, but kept the building rental division of the business. After his non-compete expired, he said many of his old, as well as new customers were coming back to them for building solutions.
"Our target market is really comprised of companies that have rented buildings from us, but now want permanent buildings," said Sofield.
Previously, Sofield's company had manufactured heavy armament-type buildings for the military, but they have sold that division and are now "totally out of it. There is no rental market in that line," he said. "Our rental market consists of haz-mat buildings, and that includes various large shipyards, where aircraft carriers and destroyers come in. They recondition the ship and have to repaint them, so their paint has to be under temperature-controlled conditions and the flammables have to be off the ship. A lot of our rentals go to these military bases where they refurbish equipment."
U.S. Buildings' business is primarily domestic, or with domestic ties.
"Almost all of our customers are in the U.S., although we just shipped a building over to Japan, but it was for our government's use. We don't do a whole lot of international business. The majority is in the U.S."
Managing catastrophic weather
Another product manufactured by U.S. Buildings is a tornado-rated storm shelter.
"We took the same basic welded-up, heavy steel building and designed a tornado shelter," said Sofield. "They have been tested to withstand an F-5 category tornado. That is 250 miles per hour winds. We will rent those. For example, out in the oilfields in Texas and Oklahoma, where those guys have nowhere to go if a tornado is coming. Those customers can move the buildings around to wherever they are needed and their employees can run to these buildings when a tornado comes.
"We rent and sell those. They are on the surface, above ground." said Sofield. "We are doing one for a customer in Tennessee next week that will be underground, but that is a smaller part of our business. The vast majority are above ground. People in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri — Tornado Alley — they are putting them in their backyards so they can get out of their houses and have a place to go when a bad storm comes.
"What used to be called Tornado Alley, though, has really shifted," Sofield said. "We had some really bad storms recently in Pennsylvania and outside of Chicago. They are happening all over the place now. Climate change seems to be real."
If there is a silver lining to climate change, so far at least, is that the number of tornadoes in the U.S. does not appear to be changing.
"We track those numbers and have for a long time," said Sofield. "Fortunately, tornadoes in general so far don't seem to be hitting large populated areas. That could be catastrophic not just in terms of property damage, but the loss of human life."
Supply chain chaos increases business risk
As in so many other U.S. industries these days, the supply chain of materials and services is of a concern.
"For one of our projects, we ordered steel in March and the order has still not been filled," said Sofield. "And prices are rising. People more commonly talk about the price of lumber going up. Well, it is the same with steel, as well as other commodities and that poses a huge problem for us. When we sign a contract, the agreed upon price is calculated at whatever the price of steel is at that moment. Where we might price it at a 14 percent gross margin, reflecting the markup for how much it costs us to purchase the steel, by the time we take delivery — which is priced as of that date — we may only see a two percent gross margin, or even a loss on that contract. That is a significant financial risk in our business."
Can't miss Mountaineer enthusiasm
Looking around Sofield's office in Boone, it is easy to see where is passion lies outside of his business and family. Mementos of supporting Appalachian State for decades are in abundance. As a football alum, he is arguably among Mountaineer football's biggest fans and loves what is happening in basketball and baseball right now, too.
"A lot of people don't remember the crowds that men's basketball got at varsity gym and then the Holmes Center when Bobby Cremins, Buzz Peterson and Houston Fancher were putting together winning programs. Those buildings were rockin'. Head coach Dustin Kerns is putting that kind of program in place now and it showed this past year with the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship and the NCAA tournament bid," said Sofield.
"And I am excited to see what this year's football team does," Sofield said. "The Sun Belt Conference is much stronger now, with Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and Louisiana all in or around the top 25 teams in the country.
Just look at the new coaches elsewhere in the league, too," he said. "Former Tennessee head coach and Alabama assistant Butch Jones is now running the program at Arkansas State. Louisiana-Monroe has one of the great football coaching families represented in Terry Bowden, who previously served as an assistant at Clemson. He is the new head coach and brought in Rich Rodriguez as offensive coordinator. Rodriguez was head coach at three Power 5 schools — West Virginia, Michigan, Arizona — and an offensive coordinator at Ole Miss before taking the ULM job. The belt is strong and getting stronger."
Needless to say, in addition to God, family, and business, words to live by for Sofield are, "Go Mountaineers!"
