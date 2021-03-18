BLOWING ROCK — At almost a million dollars and several years in the making, the construction of a sidewalk to Bass Lake from Main Street in Blowing Rock finally got under way this month. Traffic has at times been knotted at the Yonahlosse Road (U.S. 221 west) and Main Street intersection — expect driving inconveniences for a few more weeks.
SNAPSHOT: Sidewalk to Bass Lake going full throttle
- By David Rogers editor@blowingrocket.com
