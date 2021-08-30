BOONE — A small sinkhole opened up in the parking lot at Domino’s Pizza on Blowing Rock Road on Aug. 25.
Boone Fire Chief Jimmy Isaacs, who was on the scene, said sinkholes can form when underground drainage pipes get holes in them and allows water to leak out, which can erode the soil around it.
“Then over time, as something goes across it, it gradually falls,” Isaacs said. “Once people come look at it, we’ll get it blocked off where nobody can get in it.”
The area right around the sinkhole is blocked off, but other areas of the parking lot were still accessible as of 5:50 Aug. 25.
Isaacs said he thinks there is a line that feeds from the catch basin on Blowing Rock Road so he said the North Carolina Department of Transportation is also going to look at it.
He said that people should remember that some of these culverts are getting older and don’t last forever.
The call to report the sinkhole came in around 4:30 p.m.
