BLOWING ROCK — After a little more than six and a half hours focused on just two public hearings, Blowing Rock’s town council adjourned without hearing a second special use permit application and rushed through a fourth public hearing that was all but a formality.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
- Mark Crumpler asked the commissioners to put some teeth behind restrictions about parking on Main Street, including the potential for installing paid parking. His primary concern focused on employees of other businesses parking for the duration of their shifts on Main Street, aggravating the problem.
Pam Lowry was concerned about the inability of taxpayers to speak directly with the consultants hired to conduct the Green Hill Road traffic study.
CONSENT AGENDA
- Finance officer Nicole Norman presented a budget amendment ordinance allowing for the reallocation of funds for a Public Works storage building, revising projections for Occupancy Tax revenue and disbursement to the Tourism Development Authority, and reallocate funds for drainage improvements that were part of a repaving contract.
- The Consent Agenda also approved the Blowing Rock Country Club’s fireworks display.
- Approval of a five-year contract with Republic Services to dispose of town residential waste and approved Republics operation of a commercial collection service within the town limits. Town staff estimates an annual savings of approximately $64,000 by exiting commercial collection by town employees and redirecting the deposit of the town’s residential waste to a landfill in Lenoir instead of Watauga County transfer facility.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
- PASSED: 5-0. Town Manager Shane Fox presented a well-organized Powerpoint that highlighted the proposed town budget. Unfortunately, what should have been a 30-45 minute presentation required two hours because he was frequently interrupted by Commissioner’ Virginia Powell’s questions.
- — TABLED, 4-1. Not to take anything away from the several residents who voiced legitimate concerns about the development and a developer who seemed intent on working with neighboring property owners to mitigate any adverse impact, but after four and a half hours of often painful, redundant discussion with largely unnecessary disruptions by one commissioner, the commissioners voted to withhold a decision to approve or deny until after receiving the Green Hill Road traffic study, a grading study, and other minor requirements.
- — TABLED, 5-0. After six and a half hours, the commissioners were unwilling to consider another SUP public hearing.
- — PASSED, 5-0. Allows the town to issue the final phase of the general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2014.
Meeting was adjourned at approximatley 12:40 a.m.
