BLOWING ROCK — After 25 years and four locations, Gaines Kiker’s silversmith and goldsmith store in Blowing Rock celebrated its 25th year in business at its Morris Street location on Oct. 3.
“This is a great place to live, I met my wife here, got married here, had both children here, they both went to Blowing Rock School, this town has definitely embraced me,” Kiker said. “The town has given me support to keep going.”
According to his website, Kiker’s silver designs draw from the simplicity of pure geometrical forms.
“Inspired by the lines of a natural rock formation or the curve of a building’s arch, Kiker’s work articulates balance, form and movement in clean, fluid lines,” the website states. “He is an artist who refines raw materials into simply elegant designs one is eager to wear every day.”
For more information about Kiker, visit his website www.gaineskikersilversmith.com.
