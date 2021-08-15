BLOWING ROCK — Seven recent high school graduates will be attending college at four different universities this fall, in large part thanks to scholarships received from the Blowing Rock Community Foundation.
Four of the students are enrolled in Appalachian State, one at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, one at North Carolina State University, and one at Virginia Tech.
Attending Appalachian State University on the $15,000 per year Jane and Dan Wolfe Scholarship is Bella Knight.
Daisy Coffey is the recipient of the $5,000 Tessien Family Scholarship. She will also be attending Appalachian State.
A recipient of the $5,000 Jean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship, Libby Glidewell will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Abe Bachman is honored to receive the $5,000 Burns Scholarship and will attend Appalachian State University.
The $2,000 Ted and Marty Couch Scholarship has been awarded to Lena Westwood, who is enrolling Virginia Tech University, in Blacksburg.
Riley Kiker and Paige Smith have each been awarded a $2,000 Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship. Kiker is attending North Carolina State University and Smith is enrolled at Appalachian State.
With the addition of these seven, the Blowing Rock Community Foundation is supporting a total of 19 students for the 2021-22 academic year, totaling more than $100,000 annually.
Having started the college scholarship more than 30 years ago, Blowing Rock Community Foundation has granted more than $1.3 million in scholarship funding to 120 students.
"We are so proud of our students," said Sandy Miller, chair of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation. "They have proven our selection process to be pretty good since 95 percent of them have either graduated with their degrees or are on track to receive their diplomas. Each of our scholarships is for four years or 12 semesters of higher education."
Miller added that three of their earlier scholarship recipients received their diplomas this past spring, including Conner Badger (Auburn University), Kevin Kapral (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill), and Collin Linnville (New York University).
The Blowing Rock Community Foundation was founded in 1985 to raise funds to be used exclusively for the benefit of the Blowing Rock community. The Mission of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation is to raise and award charitable contributions to non-profit organizations (501 c 3) and scholarships that benefit the Blowing Rock community. At present, the fund exceeds $2,000,000 and has been increasing each year. BRCF is building an endowment fund which helps to fund the Grant Project Program and Scholarships. Each year, the Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees approves all project grants and scholarships based on documented need and merit.
