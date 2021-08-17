LINVILLE — Seven people were in the vicinity of a lightning strike on the Grandfather Trail leading to MacRae Peak on Aug. 13 after a storm came up abruptly.
All seven felt the effects of the lightning strike, but were able to evacuate the trail on their own, according to Landis Taylor, assistant vice president of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Four people were injured from the strike, but were still able to walk the trail.
Taylor said reports that an injured person was transported to a hospital via helicopter were inaccurate. One person was transported to the hospital after walking to the trailhead, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation confirmed after the incident.
Emergency crews assisted and provided assessments to the seven hikers once they arrived at the trailhead. Taylor added that there was a possibility that some of the victims could have transported themselves to the hospital, but she was unsure if any had done so.
Paul Buchanan, Emergency Management Director for Avery County, said the call of the strike came in at about 12:10 p.m. Buchanan said a National Guard helicopter was requested at first, but due to the weather conditions the helicopter could not fly in.
Agencies responding to the incident included Linville Central Rescue Squad, Linville Fire Department, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Staff, Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Avery EMS and Crossnore Fire Department.
