BLOWING ROCK — Chetola Resort and artist and curator Brenda Councill will present the inaugural Sculpture Walk at Chetola Lake from Aug. 9-11, with events spanning the entire weekend.
The lake will provide a backdrop for juried exhibition of more than 50 nationally renowned sculptors traveling from the west coast, the southeast and midwest, which can be viewed by the public starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.
A ribbon cutting takes place at 6 p.m., followed by “A Spirited Tasting and Talking Art” at 6:30 p.m. with artists Bob Timberlake and Joe Miller. The event includes prosecco and bourbon, a question and answer session and an informal tour of the sculptures.
The sculptures are available for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, and from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Sculptors will compete for cash awards totaling $6,000. Dr. Lawrence J. Wheeler, CEO and retired director of the North Carolina Museum of Art, will be the juror and host of the Starry Night Celebration and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 6-10 p.m. The ceremony includes dinner and dancing under the stars with the 16-piece orchestra The Starlighters, followed by an illuminated scullture walk from 10-11 p.m.
ArtSplash occurs on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature Virtual Reality Games with artist Alan Gordan. Watauga Arts Council volunteers will offer sculpting with kids, clay corner and lawn games including creating a squirt-gun painted large masterpiece like Jackson Pollock. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy a wine tasting compliments of local bottle shop Sunset and Vine from 1-2:30 p.m.
“We feel that children will benefit greatly from the imaginative, hands-on interactivity of being surrounded by artists and creative influences,” Kent and Greg Tarbutton, co-owners of Chetola Resort, said in a statement. “This directly influences and develops lifelong skill sets for the future.”
Drivers and pedestrian on North Main Street might have noted a sculpture on the sidewalk. The creation, “Share This Whirled” by renowned sculptor Mike Roig, was installed in June and will be on display in Blowing Rock for one year.
“This piece marks the beginning of the implementation of the public art initiative in collaboration with the N.C. Department of Transportation,” Councill said. “We have designated areas for major public art enhancements along the U.S. 321 corridor that will beautify the boulevard providing a sophisticated gateway to our mountain town.”
This weekend is sponsored in part by the Watauga County Arts Council, N.C. Arts Council and generous support by private donations.
Reservations and tickets to Friday and Saturday night private events are available by calling Brenda Councill at (828) 295-9277 or bmc@councill.net.
