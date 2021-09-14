BLOWING ROCKET — Local non-profits, community groups, clubs, and attractions should not let the opportunity pass them by. The Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority is knee-deep in preparations for publishing the 2022 Blowing Rock Community Calendar and needs submissions with event title, date, and time. The deadline for submissions is Oct 1 and the event information should be sent to amanda@visitblowingrock.com by that date.
ALSO — The TDA continues to accept photographs for consideration as features in the calendar.
"This year's image theme is buildings, whether historical or simply unique to Blowing Rock," said Amanda Lugenbell, assistant director of the Blowing Rock TDA. "Final images are selected based on quality and aesthetic variety. All images must be digitized, horizontal (or landscape) orientation, high resolution, and printable to at least 10.5 inches (wide) by 8 inches (height)."
Lugenbell added that the images must be received by Sept. 22, and should also be sent to amanda@visitblowingrock.com.
The Blowing Rock Community Calendar is produced each year by the Blowing Rock TDA and distributed free of charge. The 2022 calendars will be available at Blowing Rock Town Hall and at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Lugenbell said, around Thanksgiving.
