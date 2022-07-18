Samuel Baker Woods, Jr., 92, of Charlotte died July 13, 2022.
Sam was born July 16, 1929 in Asheville, NC, to Samuel Baker and Isabel Grier Woods. As the son and grandson of Presbyterian missionaries to China, Sam's upbringing shaped his loving heart and genuine interest in every person he met. Sam spent his early years in Montreat, NC, before moving to Richmond, Va. His father, a renowned tennis coach and Virginia Tennis Hall of Fame member, passed his tennis skills on to Sam. He was awarded a tennis scholarship to the College of William and Mary where he played on a team that had 82 straight victories. In his 67 years of playing competitive tennis, Sam accomplished notable success as a player and a coach. He won various state and regional championships in singles and doubles competitions, including the Charlotte Men's Singles Open Championship in 1968 (at age 38).
As a coach, Sam instructed aspiring players in the technical skills of the sport, while equally emphasizing etiquette and sportsmanship both on and off the court. Sam understood the positive influence tennis had on young people and created youth tennis programs in Franklin, Va. and Charlotte. Sam held various leadership roles at the North Carolina Tennis Association and served as President of Olde Providence Racquet Club for three terms. He was instrumental in bringing international tennis to Charlotte, including the Davis Cup. Sam was widely known as a dedicated and patient mentor and a wonderful teammate. In recognition of his contributions to the sport, Sam was inducted into the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame in 2002.
Sam never forgot the hardships his family faced during the Great Depression and helped many people throughout his life whom he considered "down on their luck." He personified the traits of hard work, entrepreneurship, and generosity. After moving to Charlotte in 1965, Sam cofounded Anchor Paper with business partner and friend J.L. Hughes. Pairing his passion for flying as a private pilot and love for business, Sam flew himself throughout the region to serve his customers who respected him for his business acumen and integrity. He recalled this time as "one of the best" in his life.
Colleagues and customers remember Sam as a mentor and an early titan of the local paper industry and, most important to him, as a dear friend. Family and friends fondly remember his kind spirit, uncanny sense of direction and sharp memory. With his quick wit and wide-ranging interests in aviation, military history, baseball, meteorology and gardening, Sam was a great raconteur who easily made a friend out of every stranger he met.
He enjoyed vacationing in Blowing Rock and Caswell Beach. A devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox, Sam excitedly witnessed four World Series victories, including the reverse of the Curse of the Bambino in 2004.
Sam's greatest source of joy and pride was his family. He loved his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and his great-granddaughter deeply and always delighted in their presence. Sam was a "gentle giant," with infants and toddlers (and shy pets) naturally drawn to him despite (or maybe because of) his 6'5" stature and deep voice.
Sam was a dedicated member of Carmel Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon, Elder and Sunday school teacher. He sang in the church choir under the direction of celebrated pianist and longtime friend, Loonis McGlohon, and worked tirelessly to grow the church's membership and influence within the Presbytery.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Iris Lankford Woods. Surviving are his three daughters, Jennifer Parker (Van), Amy Brinkley (Robert), and Joanna Owen (Jeff); his brother, Don Woods (Charlene); six grandchildren, Hadley Parker, Anna Parker, Samuel Brinkley, Rebecca Brinkley Bishop (Tom), Mary Grace Orr (Keith), Clara Owen, and one great-granddaughter, Annie Orr.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon Friday, July 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Trade St. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. A private burial will precede the memorial service.
The service will be livestreamed at https://firstprescharlotte.online.church/
Memorials may be made to the NC Tennis Foundation, 2709 Henry Street, Greensboro, NC 27405; the TV Ministry at First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Trade St, Charlotte NC 28202; or the College of William and Mary Scholarships Impact Fund, PO Box 8795, Williamsburg, VA 23187-8795.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606.
Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
