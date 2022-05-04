Ruth Robbins Botzis, 83, of Greenville, SC, passed away on May 2, 2022 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Ruth was predeceased by her former husband, Dr. Peter John Botzis. Surviving are two children, Elizabeth Robbins Botzis of Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Elliott Grover Botzis (Elizabeth); and a grandson, Elliott Reid Gillon Botzis, all of Greenville. Also surviving is one sister, Peggy Robbins Sellers of Blowing Rock, NC. She was predeceased by three brothers, Grover, Harry, and Spencer Robbins, and one sister, Lena Robbins Brooks.
Born in Blowing Rock, NC, she attended Salem Prep Academy in Winston Salem and Winthrop University. She resided and reared her children in Greenville, SC. Ruth was a founding member of Monday Club and the Steele Magnolias, as well as being a member of many other social groups. She volunteered at United Ministries and other organizations throughout the years. Ruth owned a catering business and Second Time Around, a children’s consignment boutique.
The family would like to give special thanks to Anne Cole and Sid Harris for their devoted care of Ruth during the past many years, and appreciation to the staff at the Blake at Hollingsworth Park and Hospice of the Upstate.
The family will receive visitors at St Matthew’s Methodist Church at 1:00 on Monday, May 9, followed by a service at 2:00. A private family service will take place at a later date in Blowing Rock, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made either to St. Matthew’s Methodist Church, 701 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC, 29601, or the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC, 29607.
