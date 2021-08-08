BLOWING ROCK — Unconfirmed rumors started circulating on Thursday, August 5, that Harris Teeter is in negotiations to replace Food Lion on the propertyat 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock.
Greensboro-based owner of the lot and building, Cooper James, stated that he is unaware of any negotiations between Food Lion and Harris Teeter, which is an operating unit of Kroger Corp. and that he would not be a party to those discussions, if they were occurring.
"Our contact at Food Lion advises that he has no knowledge of any discussions with Harris Teeter regarding a sale, purchase or a transfer of this location," said James. "Our Food Lion source noted that the Blowing Rock location is a very good store that they (Food Lion) would never give to a competitor. Apparently, the possibility of a sale was merely a rumor."
Bill Lander, the General Manager of the Harris Teeter store in Boone declined to comment except to say that multiple people in the last few days had approached him with questions and that he had no knowledge of any such transaction.
Pete Gherini, chairman of the Blowing Rock Planning Board, said he had heard the rumors but has been unable to confirm or dispel them.
"Obviously," said Gherini, "the ramifications of such a development would impact the community significantly in both negative and positive ways but without any kind of concrete confirmation, they are just rumors."
Charles Hardin, CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, stated that he had not heard the rumors nor was he aware of any plans for Food Lion to abandon the Blowing Rock market.
We will update this report as new information becomes available.
