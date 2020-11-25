BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock volleyball withstood a barrage of service “rockets” from Mabel on Tuesday at the Blowing Rock gymnasium and came away with a 2-0 win. The Rockets swept the first match 25-13, 25-22. They also swept the second match, 25-11, 25-18.
The Rockets didn’t lose a set in sweeping Mabel, which came into Tuesday’s match tied for second place in the Watauga Middle School Volleyball standings. With the win, Blowing Rock improved on its 6th sixth-place position before this week’s action began, moving up to a tie for fourth place.
In the first match of the night, Blowing Rock’s Lillon Henline, Natalie Fitch and Kora Knight turned in steady performances in digging out challenging serves from Mabel’s Cadence Greene and Lindsay Sturgill.
The second match saw the Rockets jump out to a big lead when Montana Rattler rattled off a run of powerful serves that the visitors had trouble handling.
Every time Mabel seemed to be mounting a charge of their own, the Rockets’ Sydney Marsh and Elizabeth Tilley were ever-present, hustling around the court to keep the ball in play for Blowing Rock.
Next up for the Rockets (4-4) is another home match on Nov. 19, against Valle Crucis (1-6). Mabel (4-4) stays home on the 19th, hosting Bethel (3-5).Watauga Middle School Scores, November 17
- Cove Creek defeats Bethel, 2-0
- Match 1: 25-10, 25-14
- Match 2: 25-17, 25-10
- Hardin Park defeats Valle Crucis, 2-0
- Match 1: 25-21, 25-14
- Match 2: 25-20, 25-15
- Blowing Rock defeats Mabel, 2-0
- Match 1: 25-13, 25-22
- Match 2: 25-11, 25-18
- Parkway vs. Green Valley (Postponed)
Standings as of November 17th (per league commissioner Andy Eggers)
- 1. Hardin Park 8-0
- 2. Parkway 4-2
- 3. Cove Creek 5-3
- T4. Blowing Rock 4-4
- T4. Mabel 4-4
- 6. Bethel 3-5
- 7. Green Valley 1-5
- 8. Valle Crucis 1-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.