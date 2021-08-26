Mr. Robert Mathew Miller, born April 23, 1938, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the age of 83.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sandra and his five children, Tammy Hozdulick and husband Steve, Todd Miller, Robert Miller, Jr., Bradley Miller, and wife Shanna and Tommy Miller. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Corey Harp, Maci Harris, and husband Thomas, Marleigh Miller, Chandler Miller, Carter Miller, Remi Miller and two great-grandchildren, Holden Harris, and John Robert Harris.
Bob was born in Oshkosh, WI and attended high school and college in Oshkosh. He had a long career at Speed Queen in WI and in 1983 he bought his own coin operated laundry business in Florida and Alabama.
Bob loved both golf and hunting and spent many very happy times doing both with friends and family. He also enjoyed his time playing professional baseball and was so proud of his golf championships in both Birmingham, Al and Blowing Rock, NC.
He retired in 2000 and spent the last 21 years living in Blowing Rock and going to his hunting farm in Alabama, one of his favorite places on earth.
Bob served on the Board of the Blowing Rock Country Club two times and chaired the local ABC Board for many years.
In loving memory of a wonderful person-we will love and miss you always.
Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller Family at www.hamptonfuneralservicenc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
