BLOWING ROCK — More than 350 horses competed in the Saddlebred Division of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, displaying both power and elegance to the large audience filling the patron boxes and sprinkling the grandstand at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve’s L.M. Tate Horse Show Grounds in Blowing Rock
Owned by Barbara Goodman Manilow, Jujubee captured top honors in the American Saddlebred 5-Gaited Open Championship at the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show. Andrea Harry is listed as both rider and trainer of the horse. The ASB 5-Gaited Open was the final and 158th class of the four day event.
Covering three weeks in June, July and August with Saddlebred and Hunter-Jumper divisions, the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show is advertised as the longest, continuously running equestrian event of its kind in the United States. Economic impact studies suggest that the three weeks of equestrian competition attracting entries from all over the U.S. but particularly from the East Coast region has nearly a $10 million impact each year on Blowing Rock and the High Country.
A selected, partial list of the championship results:
ASB 5-Gaited Open
1. Jujubee, owned by Barbara Goodman Manilow; rider and trainer — Andrea Harry
2. Cosmic Heir, owned by Georgette “Cookie” Palassis; rider — Kasey Nolan; trainer — Jon Walker
3. Dessert First, owned by Kim Goodrum; rider — Sarah Bennett; trainer — Janelle Damato
Harness Pony Championship
1. Extremely Supreme, owned by Jason Harrell; rider — Jason Harrell; trainer — Krista Dent
2. Cha Cha, owned by Karen Waldron; rider — David Earehart; trainer — Bryan Earehart
ASB 3-Gaited Park Amateur
1. Dream Designer,owned by Thomas Brock; rider — Susan Creekmore; trainer — Evan Orr
2. Twice the Dice, owned by Joseph and Katherine Michalek; rider — Max Michalek; trainer — Paul Boone
3. Heir to the Prince, owned by Candace Blankenship; rider — Candace Blankenship; trainer — Andre Fourie
4. A New View, owned by Ledet Ventures LLC; rider — Gracie Ledet; trainer— Paul Boone
ASB Western Country Pleasure
1. Brookhill’s London Calling, owned by Triple D Holdings LLC; rider — Traci Dudan; trainer — Paul Boone
2. Wooly Bheir, owned by Janet Anderson; rider — Jenna Mercer; trainer — Sandra Brown
ASB Show Pleasure Driving
1. He’s a Highroller, owned by Brenda Pulis; rider — Brenda Pulis; trainer — Kim Cowart
2. Copper and Kings, owned by C&S Holdings, Stacy Rashid; rider — Sofia Rashid; trainer — Jimmy Morrison
3. I’m a Big Deal, owned by Jason Harrell; rider — Ryan Barlowe; trainer — Krista Dent
4. Just Rare, owned by Mary or Ken Dunker; rider — Mary or Ken Dunker; trainer — Nancy Troutman
Roadster Horse to Bike Open
1. Half Lit, owned by Makenzie Moore; rider — Makenzie Moore; trainer — Janelle Damato
2. Starstruck Medea, owned by Amanda Ohlson; rider — Amanda Ohlson; trainer — Leslie Melvin
3. Spider Beside Her, owned by Linda Richmond; rider — Terry Bergin; trainer — Abbott Wilson
Pleasure Pony Driving
1. Sight Unseen, owned by Karen Jones; rider — Karen Jones; trainer — Heather Boodey
2. Truly Not Class, owned by Jason Harrell; rider — Jason Harrell; trainer — Krista Dent
3. Ken Mar Angelina, owned by Jenna Mercer; rider — Jenna Mercer; trainer — Sandra Brown
ASB 3-Gaited Country Pleasure Adult
1. Really Really Red, owned by Olivia Horan; rider — Olivia Horan; trainer — Evan Orr
2. iTunes, owned by Alyson & Anna Beasley; rider — Katherine Hampton; trainer — Paul Boone
ASB 3-Gaited Show Pleasure 13 and Under
1. Call the Shots, owned by Julianne Goguen; rider — Julianne Goguen; trainer — Heather Boodey
2. Sedgefield’s Belladonna, owned by Mickey Kangur; rider — Kayleigh Billips; trainer — Evan Orr
3. Roselane’s Town Topic, owned by Kaitlin Troy; rider — Kaitlin Troy; trainer — Andrea Harry
4. Callaway’s Worth Fighting For, owned by Ella Ferguson; rider — Ella Ferguson; trainer — Pamela Roush
Hackney Roadster Pony
1. X-Travaganza, owned by David Earehart; rider — Rokaya Aqrabawi; trainer — Bryan Earehart
2. Heartland Wise Guy, owned by Emma Townley; rider — Emma Townley; trainer — Leslie Melvin
3. Heartland Living Like a King, owned by Katy Earehart; rider — Sophia Anderson; trainer — Bryan Earehart
4. Hightower, owned by Alex Nester; rider — Alex Nester; trainer — Janelle Damato
ASB 5-Gaited Junior Exhibitor
1. For No Apparent Reason, owned by Dr. John Stewart & Kim Stewart; rider — Elizabeth Stewart; trainer — Kim Cowart
2. Shiftin’ Gears, owned by Jennifer Horner; rider — Jennifer Horner; trainer — Grant Shiflet
3. Our All-Star, owned by Makenzie Moore; rider — Makenzie Moore; trainer — Janelle Damato
4. Windermere’s Enchantment, owned by Amber Tucker; rider — James D. Lawrence; trainer — James Lawrence
ASB 3-Gaited Open
1. Sedgefield Our Graceful Lady, owned by Vickie Byrd; rider — Kelly Lockhart; trainer — Evan Orr
ASB Park Pleasure
1. Fort Chiswell’s Power Surge, owned by Christina Parker; rider — Hannah Wears; trainer — Pamela Roush
2. Happy Ever After,owned by Karen Jordan; rider — Lanie Jordan; trainer — Janelle Damato
3. Putter Nut,owned by Pamela Roush; rider — Katelyn Hatton; trainer — Pamela Roush
4. America’s Dream Cheque, owned by Bobbie Hughes; rider — Bobbie Hughes; trainer — Ellen Beard
ASB 3-Gaited Hunter Country Pleasure
1. Big Boy Elroy, owned by Lin Harth; rider — Lin Harth; trainer — Nancy Troutman
2. Oh So Debonheir, owned by Carol Addison; rider — Susie Tharpe; trainer — Carol Addison
3. Marc of Honor, owned by Chris Graceless Farm; rider — Anna Grace Whitworth; trainer — Carol Addison
4. Lace and Pearls, owned by Cassie Dodson; rider — Cassie Dodson; trainer — Cassie Dodson
5. It’s Relative, owned by Devon Broughton; rider — Devon Broughton; trainer — Krista Dent
Hackney Roadsgter Pony Junior Exhibitor
1. Hollywood Star,owned by Katy Earehart; rider — Rokaya Aqrabawi; trainer — Bryan Earehart
2. Anticipation’s Red Jacket, owned by Makenzie Moore; rider — Makenzie Moore; trainer — Janelle Damato
3. Edgar, owned by Alexis Thompson; rider — Alexis Thompson; trainer — Taylor Young
4. Ken Mar Angelica, owned by Susan Matheney; rider — Sydney Fortuner; trainer — Sandra Brown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.