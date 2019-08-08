BLOWING ROCK — In August, America’s Favorite Cowboys, Riders In The Sky, will return to Tweetsie Railroad for a weekend of Western music and comedy. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18. The group will perform at noon and 3 p.m. on both days. This will be the group’s 22nd anniversary appearance at Tweetsie Railroad.
For more than 40 years, Riders In The Sky has been entertaining audiences all over the world “the Cowboy Way.” The group is comprised of Ranger Doug, an incredibly talented guitarist and yodeler; Too Slim, the bass player and star comedian; Woody Paul, the King of Cowboy Fiddlers; and expert accordionist Joey “the CowPolka King.” The group has won two Grammys and is the only exclusively Western group of artists to join the Grand Ole Opry, all while keeping their performances fresh and engaging.
Performances by Riders In The Sky are included with regular park admission, so the whole family can enjoy all the Tweetsie Railroad attractions between shows.
For more details about Riders In The Sky, including discography, awards and tour dates, visit RidersInTheSky.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.