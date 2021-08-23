BLOWING ROCK — How does a trio of Johnson City family members — one a healthcare professional, one a real estate professional, and the third a software engineer — collaborate on a new business? Well, when the real estate pro is also a young mother who can't find the clothes she wants for her 2-year-old son, they start a children's clothier retail store, Storybook Looks, in Blowing Rock's Southmarke shopping center.
"Other than shopping online, it is hard to find the high quality, preppy apparel I wanted for Ridge, my son," said Mary Shelton before the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting on Aug. 19. "So my mother, sister and I decided that there was a market opportunity. We have an e-commerce website so will be selling online, too (www.storybooklooks.co), but this shop in one of the kiosks here at Southmarke gives us our first physical location."
Shelton indicated that the choice of Blowing Rock for their first store was obvious.
"It is a resort town with a lot of people coming through, especially this time of year. Our next goal is to open a store in our hometown of Johnson City," said Shelton.
When they launch in Johnson City, the aspirations are even bigger.
"We'd like to open with a 1500 square foot store in Johnson City," said Molly Miller, the sister and software engineer. "We handpick our selections at the Atlanta Apparel Market.
Shelton said they fell in love with the Blowing Rock market after visiting with her husband and son. "We stopped into Serves You Right and were browsing around. We mentioned to the owner, Karyn Herterich that we were from Johnson City and had started an online children's apparel store, and she said that if we ever wanted to start a physical store, that there was a need for one here. I said 'Maybe!' So we ended up here in June," Shelton said.
Molly Miller and the young women's mother, Angie Miller, chimed in almost in unison, "We have fallen in love with Blowing Rock."
Shelton said her introduction to Herterich and Serves You Right actually originated with Cathy Drury, membership director for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
"Cathy is the one who finally led me to Karyn, whom I had met previously but never followed up," said Shelton. "I called and asked Cathy for help, that we wanted to open a store but I couldn't remember where and to whom I had spoken. It was the chamber of commerce at work. She gave me Karyn's name and number immediately and put us together."
Storybook Looks is located in one of the kiosks closest to Serves You Right at the back of the Southmarke shopping center on Main Street in Blowing Rock.
