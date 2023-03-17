Rachel Hope Hampton Moody, 81, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home.
She was born September 12, 1941, in Boone, North Carolina, to Gwendolyn “Did” and Charles Hampton. Rachel was one of six children: Rebekah, her twin sister, Frances, Fred, Mary, and Gwen.
She attended the Advent Chrisitan Church in Boone as a child and grew to love singing alongside of her twin, Rebekah. At 13, the girls were invited to sing on the radio broadcast show with Doc Watson, a local music legend in North Carolina. When she was 15, she continued her singing career with Charlie Osborne and the Country Gentlemen, and as time went on, she had the pleasure of singing with musical greats such as Red Sovine, Ernest Tubb, Loretta Lynn as well as local favorites George Wilson and the 2+2s, and Johnny Moore on the Astronaut Trail. She wrote most of her own material and enjoyed singing about love and her Savior.
In 1956, she married Billy Merl Moody in Gaffney, South Carolina. They moved to Vero Beach in the late 1950’s and quickly started a family. She worked alongside her husband at Bill’s Gulf station, and at Publix, Perkins Drug, Cox Gifford Funeral Home, Strunk Funeral Home, Lowther Funeral Home, and retired from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
Rachel was a faithful member of King’s Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, working with the youth group, singing in the choir, and leading many people to give their lives to Christ. She continued to pursue her love of singing at venues around town and with many of her musical friends. As her gift to friends that had passed on, she loved to sing at their services in their memory. She adored her large family and enjoyed spending time in fellowship with her “girlfriends.” Rachel devoted much of her free time to her jewelry ministry and being a blessing to others.
Survivors include her children Beverly Keehner (Bill), Billy Moody (Alison), Charlie Moody (Adrianne), eight grandchildren Joy Griffin (Justin), Boone Redmond, Will Keehner (Anna), Wesley Moody, Chas Moody (Madeline), Travis Moody (Minhee), Abigail Moody, and Ricky Topliff, three great-grandchildren Josie Campbell, Tucker Campbell, and Merle Redmond, brother Fred Hampton (Gwen), sister Gwen McGougan (Vance), sister-in-law Linda Harm (Rodney) and many, many cousins.
Rachel was predeceased by her loving husband Bill Moody, parents “Did” and Charles Hampton, her twin sister Rebekah Hampton, sisters Frances Howard, Mary Miller, and her daughter Rebeckah Topliff.
The family will greet friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, March 17th, 2023, at Lowther Funeral Home, with Senior Pastor, Frank V. Ellis, of King’s Baptist Church, officiating. A private inurnment will be held at Crestlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution in Rachel’s name to King’s Baptist Church, 3235 58th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32966.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.
