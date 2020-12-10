Well, Old Man Winter is just about here. All the wildflowers are gone, the stalks cut down, the mulching done. And now it’s time to get those leaves raked or blown. My neighbor was out raking the other day and stirred up a whole mess of yellow jackets. One of them popped him. I told him it was nothing; why, a real man just brushes that away like a mosquito bite. He didn’t buy that. And seriously, many folks are allergic to insect stings and can get in real trouble.
But, back in the days when we didn’t know about allergies and such, about 50 or so years ago, I really got clobbered by those little yellow jackets. We were pastoring in Florida and vacationing in north Georgia, at a lovely place called Lake Conasauga. You’ve heard of it? Well, it’s at the top of the mountain, perhaps 15 winding miles on a gravel switch-back road from the nearest town, or was back then. The forestry rangers even provided the firewood, the place was so isolated.
I was out chopping up some firewood late one afternoon when suddenly the air was filled with yellow jackets, and before I could figure out if they were nesting among the piled firewood or in some hole in the ground, I had been stung by a passel of ‘em.
I made my way over to our tent and told my wife I might be dying. Well, we were both still in our 20s and knew little about home remedies and such. We didn’t have anything to put on the stings — I remember counting 23 stings, and she remembers only 19, so what’s new.
Anyhow, my wife went from tent to tent among the other 10 camping families. In the meantime, I lay down on the cot and pondered life and death. To make a long story short, she came back in a few minutes with a neighbor or two and a collection of home remedies. Some, like putting a paste of chewing tobacco on each sting, I tried. (Others, unmentioned, I did not try.) I lived and had no ill effects beyond some itching the next few days. I now know I was fortunate.
I tell that story to say that what I remember most vividly were my thoughts as I lay on the cot in the tent. I thought, “I’m going to die. Sure as God made little green apples, these stings are going to kill me!” I had never heard of anyone being stung 23 times and walking away from it. I began to get my spiritual house in order. You’d think a minister’s spiritual house would be in order, wouldn’t you? Anyhow, I began to think about what was most important in life, what I most dreaded to leave behind, what my relationship to God was and those sort of things. It was a good exercise. One that I have not forgotten 50 years later.
But you know, it ought not take that kind of scare to get us to evaluate our lives. They say that a dying person’s life flashes before their eyes. Our lives — the integrity of it, the stuff that makes it up, the decisions that shape our ends, the values that keep us on course, the loved ones who share our deepest experiences — these ought to be examined and reaffirmed daily.
Some people do a life-check each Sunday when they kneel in the pew at church. Some folks get to thinking deep thoughts out in a duck blind or a deer stand. Surely Christmas, the year’s end, birthdays and that sort of thing are occasions for deep thoughts. But you know, maybe right now in the midst of a pandemic is an added reason to think deep thoughts.
