As a boy, my slingshot was my prized possession. I expect most of you men can identify with that statement if you think back to your boyhood days. Whenever I am out in the woods, I still find myself noticing the forks in tree limbs — still searching for the perfect slingshot handle. I grew up in the post-World War II years, when “genuine red rubber” inner tubes were hard to come by and we were getting that sorry synthetic stuff. We boys would search every filling station and tire dealer for a red rubber tube, from which we cut strips to fasten to our cherished slingshot handle. Our favorite pastime was hunting, of course.
But I never really hit anything, either the rocks were not right, the forked handle was no good, or the rubber bands broke. But one day which is still so clear, I killed a bird. I saw it in the shrubbery hedge; sneaked up on it; fitted a rock and let go, and the bird fell. I was smitten with feelings of unbelief, then of remorse and guilt. I did not even go up to look at the bird. It may have been just a sparrow.
How important was that one little bird? In Matthew 10:28-31 Jesus is talking about sparrows. Do you know why he is talking about the falling sparrow? Because he was about to send the disciples out into the world to teach and preach, and they would often feel like sparrows. With no influence, no worth, no power, no uniqueness. And they would be preaching to people who also felt like sparrows: no influence, no worth, no power, no special character.
Who do the Gospel writers say heard Jesus gladly? The sparrows. The poor, the publicans, the sinners, the outcasts. Those with no power, no influence, no worth, no uniqueness. The sparrows, that’s who.
Some folks feel like sparrows all the time; all of us feel like sparrows some of the time. Matthew says two of them sold for one cent; Luke says five would sell for two cents — a bargain, that. Actually, the coin mentioned here was the smallest copper coin in that time; it took 16 of them to make a denairus, a day’s wage. Who wanted sparrows? Who valued them? Little boys to shoot at; cats to kill.
What did Jesus say about our sparrow complex? He said even the sparrow has value to God. We tend to say, “What is a sparrow compared to the mighty eagle?” Did you ever see a sparrow’s image on a coin? Can you imagine the sparrow as the symbol of the U.S. mail? Can you imagine a golden sparrow adorning our flagpoles? What is a sparrow compared to the graceful swan? Can the sparrow’s colors compete with those of the gorgeous cardinal, or even those of the noisy blue jay? In fact, about the only value men see in sparrows is their dubious use as a poor man’s food.
But God cares about the sparrow. The Biblical word here for value in Matthew 10:31 and Luke 12:7 has to do with being different, unique. Now, Jesus is really not talking about sparrows, but about people — common, plain, ordinary people. But we are all valuable to God because each of us is different, unique, shaped so by the hand of God. Jesus said God knows what happens even to the sparrow. Luke 12:6 beautifully expresses this truth in these words: “not one of them is forgotten before God.”
There is one Old Testament reference to the sparrow in the Bible, and it is found in Psalm 84: Even the sparrow finds a home ... at your altars, O Lord of hosts, my King and my God.
In these days of the pandemic, let all of us sparrows build our nest in the house of the Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.