In these days we hear a lot about folks dropping out of church because of the pandemic. These are days filled with war, economic crisis, cynicism, plague and a dozen other stresses that cause folks to lose their relationship with God, so the polls say nothing new.
It is in the Bible, in the book of Psalms, that real people, flesh and blood and hopes and dreams and sins and shame lay their struggles before us for our edification.
And through the centuries, many have found the testimony of a man named Asaph, in Psalm 73, to be the pinnacle of the Psalms and a mirror of their own personal spiritual struggles and victories.
This psalm, and the entire book of Psalms, has been a pillar of strength to me and to many others through the years.
Consider the man Asaph. “But as for me, I had almost slipped,” he says in Psalm 73. He starts at the end of his dark night of the soul.
Why had he “almost slipped”, stumbled into the pit, fallen off the cliff; almost turned his back upon his faith? How did he get into this fix? What turned him off to church? Was it something the pastor said, or something somebody did?
No, he just started looking around at the values of the world, and who seems to be getting ahead. Let him tell it (verses 3-13): he was envious of the arrogant, when he saw how the wicked got rich! He saw how the mean folks didn’t seem to get sick and die; they didn’t seem to have the troubles most other people have. They are filled with pride; they wear it like a necklace. They ignore and laugh at God; their tongue struts across the earth.
He compared his situation with that of the wicked man and frankly, he began to think: I have kept a pure heart and tried to walk in the right way—and it was all for nothing! After all, most folks then—and now—bought and buy into the philosophy of Job’s friends who asked him, “Who ever perished, being innocent?” In other words, those who prosper financially and enjoy good health and ignore religion—God must be blessing them! It is an old religion that dies hard.
See the musing of Asaph, the confusion of his heart and mind. Until he decides the value of serving God, he will always be confused and unhappy in his church relationship. Where did he get help, guidance and peace? In church; in the house of God. It is to his credit that he went to church; some go to Las Vegas, some go to bars, some go to the dogs.
He tells us that he realized that he was wrong about the wicked, and also wrong about himself. First, concerning the wicked, he realized that their whole lifestyle could be swept away in a moment, like a dream. And he realized something about himself. He realized that in his proud jealousy, in his envy of the wicked, he had set his heart not on the best life has to offer, but on the second best. That he was jealous of what could be lost in a moment.
In church, he got his life into focus and saw that the most important thing in life is our relationship to God.
What happened to him in church? First, he saw eternity looming over time. He saw above the hustle and bustle and piling up of money and influence in this world. He saw the throne of the eternal God. He was reminded that God’s ways are not our ways, and his thoughts are not our thoughts.
Second, he saw the judge of a moral universe. This fellow Asaph had almost forgotten that this is a moral world; that the scales will someday be balanced — if not in this life, then afterwards.
The truth of the matter cannot be better put than the closing words of Asaph: “Lord, whom have I in heaven but you? There is nothing on this earth I want more than you!”
He’s got his head on straight again! “You will guide me with your counsel, and afterward receive me into glory.” No greater need than our need to walk with God, to receive his counsel; no greater hope, no greater reward than to be received into glory, into everlasting heaven, by Jesus.
If you are close to the edge; if this man’s story is your story; then this is a good time for you to get your heart and head straightened out — in God’s house. Yeah, I know the wicked prosper and the church is filled with hypocrites, but it’s just the place for folks like you and me.
