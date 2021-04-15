The little girl was very talkative and, indeed, bright beyond her years. In fact, I first met her when I talked with the committee seeking an interim pastor for their church. Her father was a part of that committee, and after they and I had talked for awhile and the committee needed to huddle to make a decision, she was assigned to get my wife and me a cola and show us the sanctuary.
We got the full tour of the church, including the “special” room, the baptistry. I think most children look forward with a delicious fear to the day when they will be baptized.
And we saw the pastor’s study — the room — said she to me, “where you’ll stay.” Just like I was a book or a pot or a pan to be put somewhere until needed.
Well, I had been the interim pastor at that church for more than six months when she came up to me and said, “Are you going to be here forever?” I didn’t pursue whether she thought that would be a good idea. I did assure her that a committee was seeking a permanent pastor and that I would not be staying forever. She came back later to tell me she thought it would be nice if I stayed forever.
Which incident leads me to muse on this business of being an interim pastor. An interim pastor works with a church that is without a regular pastor for various reasons — retirement, personnel problems, going to another church, etc. Sometimes he feels like a fireman putting out fires, sometimes like a negotiator seeking a truce, sometimes like a grandfather and sometimes like the leader of a celebration.
So who knows? Perhaps some folks dealing with an interim period in their church will find a thought or two to ponder in this article.
My first thought is that interim periods are not all bad. Even churches need a change in leadership from time to time. So, if you’re in an interim time at your church, keep the good memories of the past leadership and move on with a fresh vision toward the coming of a new pastor.
I feel the interim time, the hinge time, the time between full-time pastors at a church, is a time for reflection, appreciation of the past, and a time to appreciate change. Some churches shy away from change during an interim; I think that’s too bad. In the interim time the past can be evaluated, a vision for the future can be forged, a direction can be shaped, and some of the low-hanging fruit of the new vision can even be gathered. The interim time does not have to be a sad or low period.
As an interim pastor, I try to lead the congregation to understand that the new pastor will not be the same person as the previous pastor. In fact, I like to make a few changes—with as little repercussion as possible—to help the people realize that the future will not be just a repeat of the past, no matter how good that was.
Sometimes there are staff situations that need to be dealt with. Some churches tread water on these and other situations that might be divisive, waiting to dump these problems on the new pastor. That seems quite unfair. Why should the new pastor have a strike against him at the start?
For me, serving as an interim pastor — I’m in my 15th interim since “retiring” 20 years ago — is a delight and joy. Through the years, I’ve made many new friends in the western North Carolina area. As an interim pastor, I have all the joys and few of the headaches of the pastorate. I get to preach sermons from the past that have proved helpful to folks; I get to serve as a consultant for the church as they seek a pastor; and I generally get to leave before I get into trouble!
You can’t beat that with a stick. So, go enjoy your interim pastor.
