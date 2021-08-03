It’s all David Rogers’ fault. He wrote that wonderful article on the Artist in Residence program a couple weeks ago and did a very impressive interview with me about my painting. And lest I forget, Thank You, David! The article got coverage in several newspapers.
However, in the midst of all that, he made my life miserable by writing: “There are no raccoons in Dr. Davis’ paintings.”
Now you would think that was a harmless statement until you realized that the raccoons here at Rocky Comfort read it. What’s that? Raccoons around your place don’t read the newspaper? Well, I can’t help it if your raccoons have no style or education.
Anyhow, I am chastised for not having portraits of raccoons in my paintings — and now they sit outside my studio window and stare at me, waiting for me to paint them.
But they probably wouldn’t like my depictions of them anyway. It’s like portrait painting; an artist can starve waiting for family to purchase his portraits of them, and if he fails to catch the unique essence of those folks whose portraits he paints, they don’t want them either!
But the raccoons will have to wait awhile.
One thing the raccoons and I agree on: God’s creation is beautiful, and we are privileged to live in a spectacular natural area. My wife probably gets tired of my saying, “Look how the light is shining on that field!” or a similar comment.
Indeed, the focus in my paintings is on how the light affects the landscape. You might want to check out some of the paintings on my website, earldavisfineart.com. But please give me a couple weeks before you do that, since my website is a mess right now due to paintings being sold in the last couple weeks.
In fact, I had a wonderful two weeks as the artist at Edgewood Cottage, as did my partners David and Barbara Ballastry, pottery creators, and Waitsel Smith, another oil painter. I met a lot of wonderful people and over 65 of my original oil paintings found a home. Some traveled as far as California, and others went home to various other places around the country and especially in our beloved Southeast.
The Artist in Residence program, sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society, is a marvelous opportunity for both artists and collectors. Tom and Kadie O’Brien and the Artist in Residence committee do a fantastic job of promoting the program. Area publications, as well as around the state give fine coverage to the program. As it enters its second decade, it gets better and better and is a “must see” in Blowing Rock for summer residents and day trip visitors.
The program goes through Labor Day. So if you haven’t been by Edgewood Cottage, be sure to drop by. There may not be any raccoons in the work there, but it’ll be enchanting anyway!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.