Throughout the pandemic, my wife, Pegeen, and I have taken drives on country roads here in the High Country for relaxation, as well as inspiration for my oil paintings. You should try it sometime, to really make it fun, use a county map more than 20 years old as we did. For instance, yesterday we were perhaps 10 or 15 miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway according to our map, when suddenly we approached a stop sign, a sign of civilization, only to find that we were already at the Parkway. With an old map you will find that a lot of roads no longer go through or intersect with other roads. Get used to seeing “road closed 500 feet ahead.”
But there is beautiful scenery and fascinating road names. For instance, Love Hollow Road, Pigeon Roost Road, Seven Devils Road, Horsebottom Road, Slabtown Road, Tater Hill Road, Wildcat Road, Aho Road and Possum Hollow Road among them. My favorite is Blue Dog Hollow. The raccoons around my place think God surely ordained a Raccoon Hollow Rd., but I haven’t found it yet.
Then there’s the architectural emphasis, like the beautiful old bridge you can see on old Hwy. 421 going down the mountain toward Wilkesboro. Why have we traded in beauty for ugly walls of concrete? Some folks think it’s fun to see if you can outrun the oncoming vehicle to the single lane underpass on our country road. The odds of the following happening have to be one in a million: We decided to take a “less traveled” gravel road one day, Jake’s Mountain Road, for a leisurely drive. Perhaps four miles or so (you can drive forever on a mountain road without going a mile) I began to hear faint sirens.
Assuming we were hearing traffic on the Parkway behind and above us, we paid it no mind. You can imagine our surprise when we rounded a bend to come upon a myriad of flashing lights and a half-dozen emergency vehicles there on single lane Jake’s Mountain Road. A car had gone over the cliff at the edge of the narrow road and there it was, lodged some 30-feet below.
The ambulance had to back down the road the entire three or four miles to get to the scene. Hours later we were able to back up the road as well. As I understand, no one was seriously injured.
These drives have inspired me as an artist to paint some of the scenes we have enjoyed on our drives; the spectacular mountain views, gorgeous foliage and unusual and beautiful homes. The abandon with which God has poured out beauty on the High Country is amazing and maybe the editor won’t fire me or cut my salary if I invite you to enjoy and perhaps purchase some of these paintings in my upcoming Christmas art sale on my website, earldavisfineart.com. I’ll have a section of paintings called “Country Roads” with some of these country roads inspired paintings. While the raccoons around Rocky Comfort haven’t been impressed with these paintings, I think you will enjoy them.
