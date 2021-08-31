Let the people praise thee, O God; Let all the people praise Thee. PSALM 67:3
One thing that Mama taught her children was to always write thank you notes. This was so engrained in me I taught my children to do the same. Not just a note that said, “Thank you for the gift you gave me.” It had to include specifics on what we were thanking the individual for. Another thing this note had to show was that it was written legibly in our best penmanship. To this day I enjoy when I get a heartfelt note from a young person.
Our dear friend, Ginny Stevens’ husband, Dave, had given basketball tickets to J.B. and our son, Justin, to go see the Duke Blue Devils play. Justin was ecstatic and had a wonderful time at the game. He came home and wrote Dave and Ginny a thank you note for their gift.
Ginny called me to tell me what a wonderful and thoughtful note Justin had written and to thank me for teaching him to do so.
Over the years, we’ve received a few notes that seemed to be hastily scribbled. It wasn’t clear if the writer remembered what gift he or she had received. Most notes, however, have reflected that some thought had been given to what to say. And occasionally, we’ve received notes that were exceptionally well-written. These were personalized and showed a deep appreciation for even gifts of nominal value.
In our scripture today, the psalmist reminds us to praise God. I realize that my praise often falls short. There are days when I haven’t expressed my thankfulness to God, our creator, provider, and protector. Our praise sometimes is thoughtless and generic. We should instead make our praises from deep inside our hearts.
Maybe a good exercise would be for us to write God a thank you note, praising Him for some of the specific gifts that He’s given. I believe that when we begin writing God a thank you note for what He does for us, we will quickly run out of paper.
Praising our Heavenly Father for all of His blessings and the ones that He has in store for us should be part of our every day. I like to think of God picking up a thank you love letter from us and being pleased that we took the time to count our blessings one by one. Let’s just remember to use our best penmanship so He clearly gets our message. Time thanking God in letter, prayer or spirit is time well spent! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel and the situation in Afghanistan. There are so many in need of prayer in this terrible situation. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we, once again, are made to wear masks and bow to the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: Sandy Miller and her family at the sudden passing of our friend, Bob Miller.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My niece, Marty Landeau, Wesley Harwood and Linda Chastain on September 3, to Lynn Bell on September 4, to Margaret Hartley and Jeff Smith, Jr. on September 5th, to Brock Robertson and Margaret Moody on September 6, and to Jimmie Knoll, Heather Murray and Doris Langholz on September 7. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Zack and Mary Ladd on September 8. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A smile is an inexpensive way to improve your looks!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.