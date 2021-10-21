And how shall they preach, except they be sent? As it is written, “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things! Romans 10:15
I went to my dermatologist this week. With each appointment it seems I have to have something sliced or diced. My hands are getting spots on them as my “golden years” keep getting more golden.
I am not complaining, I am happy to have hands! A friend was lamenting about what ugly feet she had. She remarked that her bunions were unsightly. I reminded her that she should be happy she has feet. No matter what condition our hands or feet are in, they are worthy to be used.
God could have chosen any method He desired to spread the gospel. He could have used any number of ways without having to rely on we flawed humans. But He chose to use you and me to share the good news of Jesus Christ.
This responsibility, which we should remember is a privilege and a blessing, applies to all believers whether they are minister or members, adult Sunday School teachers or preschool volunteers. All Christians, regardless of age or position are to actively participate in God’s great commission of proclaiming the gospel.
Even Paul borrowed the words of Isaiah — written hundreds of years earlier — to proclaim that those who share the gospel have beautiful feet. We don’t usually think of our feet as being beautiful. But in this case, our feet are beautiful if we are involved in taking the good news to others.
It isn’t the appearance of our feet or hands that make them beautiful; it’s the fact that they carry us to others to share the gospel with those who have not heard. May we serve God with our feet, our mouth, and our entire being.
My prayer is that the Heavenly Father will give me the strength and courage to go with beautiful feet to share His message of salvation. I know He will use these spotted hands of golden years. Won’t you give Him yours? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Alvin Coffey and Harriett Myers on Oct. 21, to Terry Story on Oct. 22, to Debbie Carver, Jim Cain, Brenda Fairbetter and Jennifer Shook Coffey on Oct. 23, to my son, Winston Lawrence, Bill Wheeler, Pegeen Davis and Ted Couch on Oct. 24, to Vincent Troyer and Grant Troyer on Oct. 25, to Karen Coffey on Oct. 26 and to Morgan Tarbutton and Sarah McKethan on Oct. 27. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mel and Terri Graham on Oct. 26. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “God’s promises are always broader than our prayers!”
