The Lord God is my strength and my song. Isaiah 12:2
As much as I love to go to football games there is one thing I cannot stand. That is, the “music” they play each time there is a break in the game. It is what they call “rap” music. I do not care for country music, which they play sometimes, but I cannot stand rap music.
With some of the reactions from the crowd, I know that everyone is not touched the same by a piece of music. Each person is touched differently with different styles.
In a sense, we are the members of God’s orchestra. Often we hear only the music closest to us. Because we don’t hear a balanced work, we are like the Old Testament Job who cried as he suffered. In Job 30:9 he said “Now those young men mock me in song; I have become a byword among them.”
Job was recalling how princes and officials had respected him. He once said that his life was “awash in cream, and the rocks gushed olive oil for me (Job 29:6). But now, he had become the target of mockers. He said, “My harp plays sad music.” (Job 30:31).
However, there was much, much more to the symphony. Job simply couldn’t hear the whole song. He was listening to the music of the day and not looking at the possibility that God was writing a new song in his life.
Oh, how many times, especially in the past almost two years during this pandemic, have I heard “sad songs”. Maybe today you can only hear the sad notes of your own violin. Or maybe you are listening to cheerful tunes in your life.
But don’t lose heart! Every detail in your life is part of God’s composition. Praise God for it and share your joy with someone else.
God has a masterpiece of redemption in the symphony we are playing. Ultimately, everything will work together for His good purposes. God is the composer of our lives. His song is perfect and we can trust Him.
Won’t you make Him the song in your life? He will sooth our ears as He is the great conductor. And that’s no rap. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we, once again, are made to wear masks and bow to the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Lillie Troyer and family at the passing of her Father, Ray Miller on September 22.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Randall Townsend on September 30, to Linda Gilliland on October 2, to Keith McDonald and Coleman Ratterree on October 3, to Paul Fairbetter and Julie Robertson on October 4, and to Marilyn Crisp on October 6. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Rudy and Margaret Hartley on September 29. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Faith in God’s goodness puts a song in the heart!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.