“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12
A friend and I were discussing the Nativity this week. I shared with her one of my favorite scenes in the movie, “The Nativity.” It touched my heart when after a long journey Joseph and Mary had stopped for the night. In that cold and barren land Joseph tried his best to make Mary comfortable by helping her off the back of the donkey and giving her something to eat. Mary asked Joseph, “Aren’t you going to eat?” He replied, “I will, later.” However, Joseph took his meager portion of bread and fed it to the donkey. He was more concerned for the donkey to keep its strength up to carry the Mother that would bring us the light of the world.
What a humbling scene! Should we not be as humble to give our all to the true light of the world?
I heard a news report that more people than ever before are decorating for Christmas. One lady told the news reporter that she was putting up more lights because she just needed more light in her life. Her home looked beautiful, yet I feel she has missed the true light.
Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with decking your halls, or whatever you decorate, but do you truly concentrate on the light of the world?
I have always been a “sparkles” girl. Glitter, lights, shiny, whatever stands out, I love. I love all the seasons but the Christmas season and all that glitters during that time is my favorite. When I think of darkness and the sadness that 2020 has brought to so many it makes me even more appreciative of the lights of our Christmas season.
I so enjoy driving around enjoying others’ Christmas lights. We were so glad to be able to enjoy the beautiful light displays at Tweetsie. The staff at Tweetsie did a marvelous job of making sure everyone was socially distanced and protected. Just getting to ride the train after not being able to all summer was a gift in itself.
Chetola Resort’s festival of lights is always a crowd pleaser and Doug and Barbara Matheson’s home light display is always a delight! I have to drive Mikey by Doug and Barbara’s house all year round because he is afraid he will miss it!
So, thank you to all who light their homes to share with others. What a sad world this would be without pretty lights and the sounds of the season. Please pray for those who are struggling in these days that are supposed to be jolly. Blessings to you all as you shine your light and we worship the light of the world, Jesus! Allow Him to shine His light on you and yours. He promises that we will never walk in darkness. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for the Ray Hice family as he is battling COVID. Also pray for Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Paige Abernathy and my cousin, Wesley Pitts on Dec. 19, to Savannah Troyer of Dec. 21, to my faithful prayer partner, Frank McLane on Dec. 22, and to Sandy Patrick and Richard Chastain on Dec. 23. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Roger and Julie Robertson and to Ellen Easter and David McClintock on Dec. 23. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “When someone says, “Needless to say,” you know he’s going to go on and tell you!”
