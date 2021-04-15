“Open his eyes, Lord, so that he may see.” Then the Lord opened the servant’s eyes, and he looked and saw the hills full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha.” 2 Kings 6:17
I have been blessed in my life to be able to travel and see many of the actual paintings and artworks of the Masters. I enjoyed seeing the Mona Lisa in the Louvre in Paris, Piscasso’s painting in the Piscasso Museum, Rodin’s “The Thinker,” Michelangelo’s statue of David in Florence, Italy, plus many more. Paintings and sculptures that people have stopped, stared and pondered for centuries are still being viewed today.
It has been said that art is in the eye of the beholder. This is very true. You can look at a picture for years, maybe even decades, and never truly see it. Suddenly, the meaning may come to life! This recently happened to me.
Perhaps you are familiar with the picture, if not the painter Bernhard Plockhorst (1886). He painted the beautiful angel who is carefully watching as two children are crossing a bridge over troubled waters. His original artwork showed the children at an abyss, but I am fond of the painting with the bridge. Ever since I was a small child, I have had many pictures, plaques, paintings and figurines of the angel and children crossing the bridge.
As many of you know, due to the pandemic, my special needs brother was in lockdown in his group home for seven and a half months. Two hundred fifteen long, long days of trying to get him to understand that he is not being punished or that we do indeed want him to come for home visits.
It was like nothing that I ever want to go through again. Even with him now getting to come for home visits, I continue to have stress where he is concerned. I pray continuously for him and for myself to accept and endure this time in our lives. I know that God and His angels are caring for Mikey.
Recently, I was weary and had him heavy on my mind and heart. I pleaded to the Lord to please show me that we would weather this pandemic and be guided to safety and peace. With a heavy heart, I sat down on my bed and looked at this very painting that has hung right there on my wall for decades.
It was as if I were seeing it for the first time! God opened my eyes so that I could see what He was doing in my life. I looked at the painting for a long time as I saw a big sister with her arm around her little brother (Mikey and me), lovingly guiding him over a treacherous bridge (or time), from a place of darkness (the pandemic) into light and life (God’s promise to us).
How blessed am I, and you too can be, if we open our eyes to what God wants to show us!
In the scripture that I share with you today, Elisha prayed to God to open the servant’s eyes so that he might see what was around him. Elisha asked, God delivered. I asked God to help me through this time, He showed me that He was, through a painting I thought I had seen since a small child.
Do you have a situation or problem that you don’t know in which way to turn? Ask God to reveal the help you need. The answer might be hanging right in front of you! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: To my nephew, Gary Harding and Marianne Hall on April 15, to Butch Triplett and Gloria Wise on April 16, to Donna Coffey and Shelby Stephens on April 17, to my nephew Aiden Collins-Peterson on April 19 and to Eric Gardner and my niece Charlie Pitts on April 21. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Sorrow looks back, worry looks around, and faith looks up!”
