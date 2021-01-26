“Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God, even our Father, which hath loved us, and hath given us everlasting consolation and good hope through grace, comfort your hearts and stablish you in every good word and work.” 2 Thessalonians 2: 16-17
Sometimes the hardest thing for us to do is stand. I mean literally. Do you ever feel that you need someone to stand behind you, put their arms underneath yours and literally hold you up to keep you from collapsing? I do.
Recently, after two negative tests, I tested positive for COVID-19. Since I am high risk, I was able to receive the monoclonal antibodies infusion, an IV that took four hours. After a pretty rough night last night, I feel better this morning and am able to breathe without difficulty.
I was going about, living my life, doing the 3 W’s the way that we have been taught to do. Yet somehow this virus snuck through.
Simple actions become difficult when we lose focus on our surroundings. In this fast paced world that we live in, our minds wander to the road ahead and we forget to stand firm on the present. I was doing all the right things, standing firm, as I thought, but it wasn’t enough.
In our scripture today the Apostle Paul was encouraging the Christ followers in Thessalonica to keep their eyes on the truths of God’s love, His grace, and His eternal comfort and hope. By doing this, they could stand firm in the most difficult of situations.
We have many distractions in the world today that pull our attention away from where we must stand. Standing firm and walking confidently in our Christian walk each day should be our main focus. We must daily remember that Christ has a plan for our life. Though the journey does not become easier, the rhythm of God’s purpose in our lives should keep us standing firm.
I thank God for those who are standing behind me, holding me up at this difficult time. I thank God for my niece, Lisa, who is a health professional, who is helping to guide J.B. and I through this rough time. I thank God that she has the knowledge and is helping me stand.
My prayer is that the Heavenly Father will help me stand firm by trusting in Him and His plan for my life. Seeking God’s will for our life is a sure-footed journey. If we keep our focus on Christ, He will hold us up as we navigate the slippery slopes of life. Won’t you take His hand and let Him lead you? Just where do you stand? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for Me, Edwinda Shealy, Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Tom Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Jackie Perry who passed away this week. Jackie is the sister of Faye Church. Faye lost her husband Luther recently. Please keep Faye in your prayers in this time of so much loss.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: JoAnn Laney on Jan. 21, Diane Davant Moffett and Emma Pickett on Jan. 23, to Bill Williams on Jan. 24, To Gina Harwood on Jan. 25, to Mandy Poplin and Austin Wilcox on Jan. 26 and to Chuck Eason on Jan. 27. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Bill and Ann Williams on Jan. 22. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Don’t put a question mark where God puts a period!”
