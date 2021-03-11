“For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light.” Ephesians 5:8
I am privileged to spend part of my busy week with some wonderful people. They just make me smile by their very presence and the light that shines from them. Matter of fact, as they leave my office, more times than less, the last thing I say after telling them that I love them is to “Go, and let your light shine!”
You never know when your “light” will overcome the darkness in someone else’s life. I spoke with a friend whose Mother is in an Alzheimer’s unit. He said, “She doesn’t remember who we are, but she just sits and smiles.” I told my friend that his Mama was still letting her light shine!
Once, while visiting a friend living in an assisted living facility, a resident who lived down the hall stopped in and offered a cheery, “Good morning!” My friend shared that when the resident had first come to live at the facility she was bitter about being placed there and rarely even smiled. My friend said, “I decided to let her see Jesus through me and every day I returned her anger with understanding and her harsh words with kindness.
Now, she stops by every morning with a smile! I can’t change the world outside these walls but I can show love to her and teach her about Christ while doing so.” That is what I call letting your light shine!
Our scripture today reminds us what the Apostle Paul told the Christians at Ephesus. He reminded them that as believers in Jesus, they were no longer walking in darkness but were “light in the Lord” and should live like it. As Christians we are to live out our faith by bringing the good news of God to a world of people who are stumbling in the darkness of sin.
God has called each of us to reach out to others with the love of God and to bring light to someone each day. Has God placed someone in your life who needs to see the light of the Lord? Are you ready to shine for Him? Think about it!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Blessed is he who comes to temptation well prepared!”
