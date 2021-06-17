“And I will establish my covenant between me and thee and thy seed after thee in their generations for an everlasting covenant, to be a God unto thee, and to thy seed after thee.” Genesis 17:7
Growing up, I was taught that you never said the word “swear.” When someone was saying “bad words” it was said that you were “swearing.”
My parents taught us that the only “swear” that you should ever take part in was when you take an oath to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth in a court of law.
However, beginning almost as soon as we learned to talk, we learned to say, “Do you promise?” We would do “pinkie swear” with our best friends to show each other that we really meant what we said. Promises are a big deal and when they are broken, lives are impacted.
We have to be very careful what we say to Mikey because he thinks everything that you say you will do is a promise. The problem is that he wants it done now! Though we are all like that to some degree we know that we must wait for things that are promised to us.
Our scripture today is one of the greatest promises in the Bible. If you are ever discouraged, simply go to your computer and Google “God’s Promises.” You will see many, many scriptures throughout the Bible where God has spilled His promises and mercy upon us. Discouragement has run rampant in the past year. It’s time to open up to God’s promises.
Thankfully, our God isn’t a promise breaker. He is the ultimate promise keeper. We don’t need to ask God to pinkie swear. He promises in His Word to be faithful, true and dependable. He promises to do what He says He will do, because He is eternal truth.
God made a promise to Abraham, to you and to me. He promised to love us, provide for us and take care of us. He promised these things to us, forever. Do you believe Him? Do you trust Him? What does He require of us? He requires that we believe in His son, Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. He requires that we promise to love, honor and obey Him.
Have you made that vow to Him? Have you accepted Jesus as your Savior? Do you love, honor and obey Him? You can trust His plans and promises that He made to us from the beginning. I pinkie swear, they are true. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. Pray for those that keep us safe at home and abroad. Pray a prayer of thanksgiving as we continue to come back from the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mary Phillips on June 18, to Norman Pitts on June 20, to Marc Hickman and Dennis Pitts on June 21, Sharon Pitts and Susie Cox on June 22, and to Betsy Snyder on June 23 . May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Brian and Lindsey Tester on June 20. God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Be careful of your words; they are windows to your heart!”
