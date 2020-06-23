“He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm. He said to his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?” They were terrified and asked each other, “Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!” Mark 4:39-41
I recently attended a bridal shower for a dear co-worker. This was a special time because the bride and groom have navigated a life changing event in a tough time in our history. They first had to postpone the wedding from their original date in early May. Secondly, their dream honeymoon to Hawaii had to be canceled due to travel bans and restrictions. That was all disappointing, yet manageable. As they say, “the second shoe to drop” was that their wedding venue in Raleigh would only allow 10 people.
With a different day, different venue, less people and now a different city, you would think things were a bit tense. Then, came the news that an immediate family member tested positive for COVID 19. Still, the bride-to-be kept a smile on her face. There was no crying or fits of rage, no swearing or thoughts of waiting another year. There were just thankful smiles for getting to do something special to commemorate the occasion.
It was a lovely luncheon with good food and even better company. During our time of gifts and fellowship, each person “gave advice” to the bride-to-be. There were many good and helpful things shared. A piece of advice I shared with the bride-to-be was to put God first in their lives together. When you put God first, and prayerfully seek His will, every situation will work itself out.
This brings me to the scripture I share with you today. The disciples asked Jesus how He could sleep when they thought they would surely perish. Jesus immediately calmed the winds and the waves with the sound of His voice. Then, He asked His disciples why they were afraid and why they did not have faith because He was there with them. This must have jarred their very being that Jesus would ask them such a question. Even though they had seen Jesus do miracle after miracle and they knew He could do anything, they marveled that the winds and the waves obeyed Him!
Whether it be advice for newlyweds or an everyday reminder of God’s grace and power to us all; when you are in the storms of your life, keep God in the boat with you! He hears our petitions and our cries. The Master of oceans and earth and skies can and will calm these storms in His time. All you have to do is hang on to the side of the boat! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Shirley Thomas on June 25, to Jim Thirtle on June 26th, to Lindsey Tester on June 27, to Elizabeth Riley on June 29, to Art Williams on June 30, and a special Happy Birthday to ME and my grandson, Jack Lawrence on July 1. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Bob and Cathy Whatley who will celebrate their anniversary on June 26. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The Bread of Life is never stale!”
