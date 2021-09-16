And this is love that we walk after His commandments. This is the commandment, that, as ye have heard from the beginning, ye should walk in it. 2 JOHN 6
Mikey loves to walk. Matter of fact, when I go and pick him up for his home visits, one of his first activities is to take a walk. He also does a walking program at his group home that he enjoys so much. He has an unusual gait because he walks on his tip toes. He recently developed pain in his foot and I will be taking him to a podiatrist on Monday. I know from experience one of the first things the doctor will do is to look at his shoes.
People walk and run to be healthy. Proper walking and running shoes can be costly and shopping for them takes time. But the right shoes are a necessity for having proper support and cushioning. That prevents injuries. We want the best in order to keep healthy feet.
Just as walking and running in the right shoes is critical, as believers we must walk in God’s truth and love. God loved us first. In fact, He loves us so much that He gave His Son, Jesus, to die for us. Because of His love, we are able to love others. When we follow God’s instruction and commands, we show God that we love Him.
Everywhere Jesus walked on this earth, He showed love to all He encountered. With all the places He walked, surely He had tired feet — and yet He still walked in love. We must follow Jesus’ example and walk in love. Jesus told us to love one another even though this isn’t easy.
I feel that sometimes we reason with ourselves by saying that we love others just because we do not hate and are fairly good to everyone. But do we love others with a deep, genuine love? Do we place conditions on our love? What can we do this week to show real love to those with whom we come in contact? We should ask the Heavenly Father to show us His ways and help us to walk in them. Pray that He will anoint us to be able to love more deeply.
Each morning as you put on your shoes, pray that you will stay strong as you walk in love. Healthy feet, a healthy love. Don’t you feel better already? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel and this the continuing situation in Afghanistan. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers. God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we, once again, are made to wear masks and bow to the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Martin Michie and Edna Johnson on Sept. 16, to Marty Couch on Sept. 17, to my granddaughter, Jensen Lawrence, on Sept. 19, to Ruth Klutz and Edyth Berry on Sept. 20, to Ed Merritt and Kilby Hartley on Sept. 21 and to Madison Cook and Sarah McLane on Sept. 22. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Gary and Heather Sigmon on Sept. 20. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you’re climbing it!”
