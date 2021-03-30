“When Daniel learned that the document had been signed, he went into his house. The windows in its upper room opened toward Jerusalem, and three times a day he got down on his knees, prayed, and gave thanks to his God, just as he had done before.” Daniel 6:10
I was in a conversation with friends about habits. One mentioned that she just could not quit biting her nails. Her granddaughter wouldn’t stop sucking her thumb. As our discussion and admissions of habits grew larger, we began compartmentalizing which habits were good and which were bad. Exercise; yes it can be good or obsessive. Looking at your telephone; continuously, or once in a while. What is a habit and what is a “holy habit?”
Some of my earliest memories are of my Mama reading her Bible and praying. She arose each day before dawn to spend time with the Lord. Until the day that she went to heaven, her Bible laid on her bed alongside her. This holy habit made an impression on me as a child. Now the early morning with Jesus is my favorite time of the day. My children are adults now and I pray that this holy habit that I observed has fallen on them. I pray that my grandchildren are observing their parents in the holy habit and will adopt it as their own.
Our scripture today tells us that Daniel continued his “holy habit” even though an executive order had forbid him to do so. Daniel knew that his God was to be feared and respected in spite of any order. Daniel knew that God was constantly faithful to him. God proved His faithfulness to Daniel when He delivered him from the lions’ den. When he was at the point that his very life was going to be taken away, Daniel’s holy habit was his savior. Nothing was going to deter Daniel from praying, morning, noon and night.
We all have habits to a certain degree. Do you have a holy habit? If not, why don’t you give it a try? Our prayer should be that these holy habits will continue to encourage our faith and the faith of others. As we celebrate the resurrection of our Savior and all that Easter promises us, reaffirm or fall into your personal holy habit. Someone might be watching and learn from you! Think about it! Happy Easter to you and yours!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My granddaughter, Hayden Lawrence and Katlin Horne on April 1, to Wesley Thompson on April 2, to Kent Tarbutton and Brown Abernethy on April 3, to Marsha Owens on April 4, to Shirley Henson on April 5, and to Jackie Hardin and Reggie Bray on April 6. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Getting old is a matter of mind. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter!”
