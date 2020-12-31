“He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!” Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.” Revelation 21:5
Even with the year 2020 having so many things gone wrong, Christmas was oh, so right.
All last week the weather channels warned us of impending winter weather. Now, I know there are many who dream of a white Christmas but there were others of us who wanted the snow to hold off until late Christmas Eve. The reason I wanted the bad weather to hold off was so that we would not have to cancel the Christmas Eve service at church.
It is often said that there are two times a year when people will come to church: Christmas and Easter. I was most worried about one person who might have to miss this year’s service: my brother, Mikey. He is always home on Christmas Eve and gets to attend the Christmas Eve service. Since he lives in a group home he only gets to attend church that one time each year.
This has always been a heaviness in our heart that we cannot control, so we make sure Christmas Eve is super special to him. He says his word for “church” over and over again!
Mikey loves to sit next to the Christmas tree. He listened so attentively as our Pastor, Dr. Earl Davis read the Christmas story from the Bible. As he looked upward and smiled I could just imagine Mama sitting with us, listening to the account of the greatest story ever told, then ending with communion. As sure as the Christmas star, the weather held off until after the service. Our hearts were filled! An old tradition was fresh and new!
Then, on Christmas day, another beautiful thing happened. Just after lunch, we peered out the window and down the snowy driveway walked Santa Claus! The jolly old elf himself, his beard blowing in the wind and his sack across his back, came to make a final visit to the Pitts house.
Santa heard that Mikey had been extra good this year and had wanted to come wish him a Merry Christmas one more time! What a wonderful, thoughtful thing for Santa to do. To top off this magical moment, Mikey reached out and hugged Santa! Another Christmas miracle to behold!
So, as I think back on this challenging year of so much heartache and loss I will always remember new and heartfelt instances of grace, mercy, love and giving. And as I look into the New Year of 2021, I will pray for these same blessings. I will especially lean on the promise of our scripture for today. God, Himself promised to make everything new! He said to write it down, for His words are trustworthy and true. That is good enough for me! I hope it is for you. Think about it! Happy, healthy, blessed 2021 to you all!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Ray Hice who passed away last week. Ray’s family asked if I would express to you their gratitude for the prayers that were said for Ray during his brief illness. Also, our sympathy goes to Paula and the family of Ron Withrow who recently passed away.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Myra Scoggins on Dec. 31, to Pearl Cook on Jan.2, to Marsha Story of Jan. 4 and to Henry Knoll on Jan. 6. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Ken and Jenelle McEwin on Jan. 2. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Happiness cannot be preserved from yesterday, and cannot be frozen for tomorrow’s use. It must be used as it is produced.”
