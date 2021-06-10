“That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love.” Ephesians 3:17
There is a program by the name of “How It Is Made.” If you have ever seen it you will agree that it is pretty remarkable how anything we use on a daily basis is produced.
We happened upon an episode of how the foundational pillars for structures were made. They also showed how the pillars were installed in deep water. This has always fascinated me on how they get to the bottom, under water.
I assume most of you have seen the new bridge at the entrance of Tweetsie. I observed the building of this bridge each time I passed last summer and winter. I watched as they re-routed the river around where they were to put in the pillars. They brought in a huge machine whose only purpose was to drill giant holes to later be filled with the proper materials to serve as foundational pillars for the bridge. Without a firm foundation the whole bridge will be sure to crumble.
As I contemplated this foundation, it is a simple way to understand the salvation we inherit from the work of Jesus. It is founded on His deep love for us. Why else would our Creator God die a human death for our sins? We should appreciate God’s vast love and the foundation that He laid for us through His death and resurrection.
Our lives are filled with commercials that promise to make our life better. Advertisers want us to believe that their food, vitamins, clothes, beauty products, and various other merchandise will bring us fulfillment and a firm foundation. But, we know that a blessed life is only found in Jesus.
God is able to accomplish more than we can imagine. For our good and for His glory, God does it because of His great love for us. He has re-routed the river of our lives and planted in us a foundation that will never crumble. I pray that you are rooted and grounded in His love. I know I am. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. Pray for those that keep us safe at home and abroad. Pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Edsel Ruppert on June 11, to Ken McEwin and Jenn Baugh on June 12, to Abby Hayslett on June 14, to Ann Williams on June 15, and to my sister, Betsy Payne on June 16. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Dr. Earl and Pegeen Davis on June 10 , to Tom and Jo Anne Alexander on June 13 and to Bush & Debbie Lindenmuth on June 14. God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A skeptic is a person who when he sees the handwriting on the wall, claims it’s a forgery!”
