“Thou wilt shew me the path of life in thy presence is fullness of joy, at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.” Psalm 16:11
As many of you know, I have had my special needs brother, Mikey, home with me while he convalesced from COVID-19. He has done wonderfully and has been a fine patient and houseguest. I do so appreciate everyone’s continued prayers for him.
I will be forever grateful for having modern technology to help me monitor his vitals while he was here. I remember when Mama used to take our temperature and have to hold it to make sure it stayed under our tongue for what seemed an eternity! Now, we stick an instrument in the ear and immediately have a reading. Also, the oximeter gadget that all you have to do is clip it on your finger and you get your oxygen rate and pulse; amazing!
My husband and I are always looking at new gadgets that, we think, will make things easier on us. Several years ago, we were intrigued by one of these “gadgets,” called a Garmin. We travel so much we thought this would be a great way to not only get around in traffic but also to tell us where to go while walking city streets.
Then, along came more sophisticated gadgets such as the navigational system in my car. This impressive device, no bigger than your palm, can tell you the best way to get around traffic or alert you to congestion on the road ahead. With a paper map, if your route is blocked, you have to find a new path on your own. Now the GPS does the work for you. Without this guidance, many times we would be lost.
Some of these gadgets seem to try to look out for our safety. The navigational system in the car will state that some options will not work unless the car is in park. It forces you to stop and give it your undivided attention. Unfortunately, many of these gadgets are obsolete in no time. For instance, the Garmin device and even navigational systems in cars are being replaced by your cell phone, which can do almost anything.
In our scripture today, David says the Lord is the one who shows us the right path. God remains by our side directing us toward the best route for our lives. When He is leading the way, we don’t have to be shaken by unexpected detours or wrong turns.
God laid out a plan for Jesus’ life. The Bible tells of the path that His Son would take that led to the cross. Even in Christ’s darkest moment, God did not abandon Him. And through His death, we have eternal joy and peace with God. When our own path seems dark and treacherous, we can have joy as we find rest in His presence.
Even better than finding comfort in following directions on our GPS so we won’t go wrong, our Heavenly Father gives us joy as we follow the path that He sets for us! His way should be our way, then we will never be lost. All the gadgets in the world will become obsolete at some point in time but the Word of God and his direction will never grow old or obsolete. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Please pray for Michael Moody, Tayla Potter, Kathy Byron, Edna Johnson, Edwinda Shealy, Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Tom Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Louise Absher and John Reece on Mar. 7, to my Granddaughter, Emma Knight, Cyndy King, Ann Buxton Jones and Bob Baldwin on Mar. 8, to Hailey Banks Harwood, Donna Cole and Lewis Ford on Mar. 9, and to my friend, Heather Raimo, Jim Coffey and Eric Groce on Mar. 10.May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Blessed is he who comes to temptation well prepared!”
