“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal.” Matthew 6:19-20
Many years ago, the Charlotte Mint Museum hosted the King Tut exhibit. We were in awe of, and found it mind bending, to see the relics that had been preserved for thousands of years.
One thing that mesmerized me was the jewelry found in his tomb. Before us lay the most ornate bracelets, necklaces, rings, pendants, earrings, etc. out of pure gold. The light shining from them was brilliant. I just couldn’t imagine how shiny and beautiful they were after so many years. They had been buried in their brilliance for generations to see.
I have a beautiful gold bracelet that was similarly brilliant. It was one of those pieces that never lost its luster. I wore it on a daily basis for over 30 years.
Then, one day, it was gone. We had been to an event in the auditorium at Appalachian State University one evening. When I got home I saw that my beloved bracelet was gone! It was way after dark, but we went back to look for it.
Not being able to find the bracelet, the next morning I went back to look in the daylight. With no luck, I made a report with the university police and the town of Boone. I checked the newspapers to see if someone might have found it and was trying to locate the owner. Broken hearted, I resigned myself that the bracelet was gone and hoped that whomever found it would enjoy and treasure it as much as I did.
Fast forward nine years. My husband asked if I would like a piece of jewelry to commemorate our 50-year wedding anniversary. I told him the only thing I would really like was a gold bracelet like the long, lost one. He searched for an identical bracelet, which he could not find. His thoughts were to get a jeweler to try to re-create the bracelet.
Early one morning he awoke with the urgency to look in the car again. Now, let me tell you that car had been looked through, cleaned and torn apart for nine years. However, he got up with the notion that he must look through the car. I came home, there he was, with all four doors of the car open, and my cousin holding up the back seat. He was taking up the carpet in the car.
I asked what he was doing and he said, “I woke up with the notion that I needed to look in the car again for your bracelet.”
As he pulled the carpet out, there to our amazement lay my treasured bracelet. It must have fallen off my wrist, slipped its way through the seat, through where the seatbelt went into the carpet opening and into the chassis of the car.
My bracelet had been riding around in my car for 9 years. There it lay in its brilliance, just as shiny as the day I lost it.
With the saga of the bracelet told, I have observations that I want to share. Even though we have treasures on this earth to enjoy, our treasures are to be stored in Heaven. The brilliance that we see in gold, which lasts for thousands of years and beyond, is the gold that the streets will be paved for us in Glory. We should daily seek the Lord in our lives just as to seek for treasure.
Isn’t it wonderful that our Heavenly Father is so gracious and wants His children to enjoy the beauty that only He can create? When we think that all is lost and we finally give our burdens to Him, He takes care of everything in HIS time. Jesus is always there, ready to bring us, His lost sheep, to Himself. He is the safety chain in our lives. When we give our heart to Him we will never again be lost.
Listen to a still, small voice when it comes to you. That voice is always there asking you to come to Him. And again, that same voice may send you to your earthly hearts’ desire even after many years of searching. Oh yes, a safety chain will be added to my bracelet. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. I have several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! Please hold those up in prayer. God knows their names! Continue to pray a prayer of thanksgiving and protection as we open up from the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jim Cantrell on June 24, to Shirley Thomas on June 25, to Jim Thirtle on June 26, to Lindsey Tester on June 27, to Elizabeth Riley on June 29, and to Art Williams on June 30. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Bob and Kathy Whatley on June 26. God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “It isn’t difficult to make a mountain out of a molehill, just add a little dirt!”
