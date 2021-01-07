“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 14:6
If you are reading this then you made it through 2020. Here we are into another decade, another season.
Every season of life includes new challenges and unanswered questions. During our youth, we wonder what college to attend, whom we might marry or which job to pursue. We want God to show us the correct way.
Then we pray for wisdom over which house or car to purchase. Should we change careers? With which church or community activities should we get involved?
In our mid-life, we find ourselves wondering about how to save money for our children’s education or for our retirement. In our senior years, we wonder if we should continue to live and take care of our homes or go to a retirement village. Then there is the matter of how to handle our aging bodies.
I once wished that God would send a letter in the mail telling me exactly what to do in every phase of my life, but God doesn’t work that way.
Jesus does not give us a road map. He gives us Himself. He doesn’t promise to show us the way. Instead, as our scripture today tells us, He said, “I AM the way.” He promises to be our guide, provider, and sustainer. Our job is to stay close to Him. We trust Jesus to guide us one step at a time.
Our focus each day should be to trust our Heavenly Father. We must trust Him to be the Way today in life’s challenges. Just as we had no idea at the beginning of 2020 that our world would be changed so dramatically, we should seek His Way to make it through 2021 and every other year. Jesus is the Road, the Map, and the Way! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Tom, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Gwen Steele and Duane Addison on Jan. 8, to Steve Fox on Jan. 9, and to Yvonne Myers, Mya Cook and Donald Tolbert on Jan. 12. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The families of Polly Jones and Cora Craig Ray who passed away last week. There are many that have lost loved ones over the holidays. Keep them all in your prayers.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Be ye fishers of men. You catch them and He will clean them.”
