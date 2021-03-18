“God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7
I write my column today with a multitude of mixed feelings. First, I am thankful it is not a year ago. This day marks one year that I took Mikey back from a home visit and was not able to bring him home again for seven and a half long, long months. I am thankful that I could not see the future and how long we would be going through this pandemic.
A year has come and gone, both Mikey and I survived COVID-19 and, thankfully, at least for now he has gotten to resume his home visits. I spent many, many sleepless nights as I tried to help him understand why things were happening when I couldn’t understand them myself. I am thankful that I have many prayer partners that held both Mikey and me up in prayer during this trying time.
Secondly, I have mixed feelings about obstacles that still stand in our way. One obstacle is fear. There are still so many that are terrified of the virus and want everyone else to be afraid too. I agree that we should have our vaccines, socially distance as much as possible and wear our masks. At the same time, I support opening up public places combining these strategies. As our scripture today tells us, God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and love and of a sound mind. We should all be careful but be able to continue to live, work and exist in our world.
Thankfully, some businesses are slowly getting the green light to open up. One that means so much to me and so many others is the fact that Tweetsie Railroad will be opening Easter weekend! Just the sound of the whistle brings a calmness to this area that we have all missed. I understand that the staff at Tweetsie are following the guidelines to make our experience a safe and fun one. We all must do our part to show that we can make opening up our favorite places a safe reality. Whether it be Tweetsie, the movies, ballgames or whatever we enjoy, be safe and pray that this pandemic will end and our lives can carry on without fear.
The last thing that I want to leave you with this week is an explanation of something I don’t totally understand myself. That is, a new look to our prayer list. I don’t know if this is another “sign of the times” or what you would call it. I was informed that it is not wise to publicly place an individual’s name on the prayer list. This is because of the use of those names being “targeted” in some way. With no further way to explain this, our prayer reminder may always look the same. But let me assure you, the prayers for you and yours are still there. If you have a prayer request that you want me and other prayer warriors to pray for, please contact me at quietcorner@bellsouth.net. Rest assured your requests will be prayed for, as always.
We live in a strange time, yet a time that the Bible clearly tells us of how it will end. Just rely on His promise: “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tommy Hampton, Dorothy Chestnutt and Richard Trexler on March 19, to Tim Williams and Sarah Beck on March 20, to Nancy Speagle and Gail Ford on March 22, to Tonya Stacks, Diana Wilcox and Eric Mills on March 23, and to Anthony Piasecny on March 24. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Butch and Gina Triplett on March 24. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “While you keep your ear to the ground, be sure to keep the dirt out of your mouth!”
