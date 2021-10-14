And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself. John 12:32
One of my favorite anthems is, “If I Be Lifted Up.” This beautiful song declares, “If I be lifted up, I will draw all men to Me that the Father be glorified.” What a mantra that should be to us all!
I was blessed to experience this type of uplifting experience over the weekend as we celebrated the grand opening of Jan Karon’s Mitford Museum in Hudson, N.C. The town of Hudson outdid themselves in creating an incredible life and work museum of the life of Jan Karon in the HUB Center. It was a walk through Jan’s life from a child to date along with the many creations of the New York Times best-selling Mitford series.
Loyal Mitford fans from all over the United States and two countries were also in attendance. Of all the happenings during the grand opening weekend, the most memorable one was Jan’s message to the sold out crowd. In the lovely way that only Jan can present, she first and foremost gave God the glory for everything in her life. She was humbled and pleased for all the hard work that went into the creation of this museum. But, the bottom line of her work was to bring wholesome stories and glory to our Heavenly Father throughout her series. Mission accomplished!
The museum is open in the HUB Center in downtown Hudson, NC, Wednesday through Saturday. It is worth the trip. I enjoyed this walk down memory lane with many friends that I have made through this special series throughout the years.
On Sunday, I hosted a tour with twenty six wonderful people from all parts of the country to come to Blowing Rock to get to experience the inspiration of the Mitford series. I love showing visitors our beautiful town. They leave our town knowing that God has been lifted up through His servants’ lives and imaginations. I want to thank Craig Styron and Dana Addison with Air Haven Limo for their assistance in making this tour possible.
Our God deserves and honors our worship and praise. Lift Him up and feel Him draw you to Himself. Think about it, then do it. Blessings will surely be yours!
I would like to thank all of you that have called, come by, brought food and sent cards to us this week since J.B.’s surgery. What a blessing to have wonderful friends to help us in good and bad times. He is on the mend from a total shoulder replacement. With your continued prayers he will be good as new. Well, I’ll let you know about that after his nine weeks of physical therapy and recuperation!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Again, we hold up the family of Lillie Troyer. Lillie lost her Father two weeks ago and now has lost her sister. Also, we send our sympathy to the family of Mr. Paul Broyhill who passed away last week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Burt Myers and Dewey Wells on Oct. 14, to Bette Len Mitchell, Breanna Meadows, John Chommie, Lisa Hoke and Charlie Ebaugh on Oct. 17, to Art Scurlock on Oct. 19 and to Dudley Mizell on Oct. 20. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Sid and Irene Greene on Oct. 15 and to Shirley and Baxter Edmisten on Oct. 17. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The Bible is the greatest storehouse of real knowledge and wisdom that can be found on this earth. Pray our leaders will take this to heart.”
