“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” Psalm 119:105
I hate to get an injection. No, not dislike, it is pure hate when I see a needle.
Yet, to go to a dentist and have a shot of Novocain, I don’t mind it at all. I just close my eyes so that I don’t look at that long needle. I don’t see it coming and then it’s over. Sometimes ignorance is bliss.
A friend of mind said, “I’m heading to the dentist and a little worried about what he might find when he starts poking around in my mouth. I get so nervous with that big overhead light shining down on me. I’m tempted to just cancel my appointment. My teeth don’t hurt.”
“I can’t look!” Don’t tell me!” I don’t want to hear that!” I believe we have all said these things before. Sometimes we say and do things out of fear.
Ignorance is not always bliss. Sweeping our problems under the rug can lead to even worse fears. Ignoring symptoms can lead to irreversible damage.
So, do we ever avoid God’s Word out of fear of its restrictions and judgments? When we look at what the psalmist says in today’s scripture we see that he knew that the Word of God shepherds us. God doesn’t give us laws to limit our happiness. Rather, in His wisdom, God gives us His Word and His laws to guide our lives. God’s Word isn’t a harsh overhead light, it’s a guiding lamp. God graciously reveals our sins and shows us the path He knows on which we should be. Our awareness of our sins guides us to Christ and the saving grace He gives us.
Thank our Heavenly Father for the guidance of His Word. Pray that He will open our eyes to where we are disobedient toward Him and that we will turn away from our sin. We will find true bliss when we faithfully follow His guidance and His will in our lives. Think about it!
A GRACIOUS THANK YOU to all of you for your beautiful cards, calls and texts for our 50th wedding anniversary. Our children hosted an incredible surprise party along with our siblings. What a surprise it was. Now on to the next 50. Love you all!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray a prayer of thanksgiving and protection as we open up from the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Remember the businesses as we continue to open up, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: Anne Davis and her family at the passing of her Father, Calvin Hucks.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Katrina Sachs on July 29, to Morgan Story on July 30, to William Abernathy on July 31, to Audra Vannoy on August 1st, and to Brandon Hampton on August 4. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Randall and Sarah Townsend on August 2. May God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The tongue must be heavy indeed, because so few people can hold it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.