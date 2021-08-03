“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” PSALM 23:6
The month of July has been one of celebrations. We all celebrated Independence Day on or during the days around July 4. We have all, to some extent, celebrated getting out more and getting to see family and friends. J.B. and I celebrated our birthdays, and together our 50th wedding anniversary.
While celebrating and reminiscing the past 50 years of marriage, I pondered on the promises made and kept for so many years. While some marriages don’t make it this many years, ours has been so blessed. Fifty years ago I made promises for “All the days of my life.”
While I pray we have many more years together on this side of Heaven, my heart holds the promise that we will be together in eternity.
When someone we love dies, people often say your loved one will always be in your heart, so they will always be with us. This is even truer when it comes to the presence of God.
In our scripture today, in Psalm 23, David gave us a picture of the Lord as the Good Shepherd who watches over His sheep. God is always present, protecting us and loving us. It also says that “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.” Goodness can be seen in the way that God takes care of us and supplies our needs. Mercy is in how God blots out our sins. Surely means this promise of God is guaranteed and sealed for us. Especially, “all the days” refers to every day, good or bad.
God is present every day of our lives. In each and every one of those days, goodness and mercy are evident in His presence, no matter what our circumstance may be. God is always present, watching over us, no matter what the day may bring.
To me the very best part of this precious verse is the fact that I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. He can do the same for you. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray a prayer of thanksgiving and protection as we open up from the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Remember the businesses as we continue to open up, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPANTY TO: Jan Karon and family at the passing of Jan’s daughter, Candace Freeland who passed away last week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kim Hartley and Buddy Barker on August 5, to Jane Myers and Paul Moody on August 6, to Jim Steele on August 8, and to Logan Coffey and Gretchen Piasecny on August 9. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jim and Helen Cain on August 6 and to my brother and sister-in-love, Butch and Sharon Pitts on August 8. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “To forgive is to set the prisoner free, and then discover the prisoner was you!”
