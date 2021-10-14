BOONE — Publix of Boone recently donated $10,000 worth of gift cards to Watauga County Schools teachers and staff as part of the store’s Tools for School program that allows customers and associates to make donations at the point of sale.
More than 500 gift cards were sent to the WCS Central Office where they were distributed to each of Watauga’s schools to be used to purchase materials for classrooms. Each of the school system classroom teachers received a card.
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott offered his thanks to Publix and to the customers and associates who chose to donate to the school system.
“We are so grateful for our community partners who do so much to operate these kinds of initiatives to help support our teachers and students,” Elliott said. “This kind of generosity is a reminder of how strongly this community supports our schools, and we are so appreciative.”
Publix Community Relations Manager Kim Reynolds shared more information about the Tools for School program.
“We are grateful to our customers and associates for their support of our Tools for Back to School program. Together, company-wide, we raised more than $4.2 million dollars to help students who may not have basic learning materials to be successful,” Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.