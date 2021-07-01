BLOWING ROCK — Back in 2004, Blowing Rock’s town council faced a dilemma. If the town failed to form a Tourism Development Authority funded by a 6 percent occupancy tax on lodging, then Watauga County was likely to — and keep the collected revenue in county coffers and under county control.
So the then sitting Blowing Rock Board of Commissioners formed the TDA to promote tourism in Blowing Rock, with roughly one-third of the monies collected to be spent on mutually agreed upon infrastructure projects that served the needs of a vibrant tourism-based economy. The other two-thirds of revenue collected was to be used by the TDA to promote tourism in Blowing Rock.
As with most new organizations or agencies, there were some early growing pains but with the hiring of Tracy Brown as executive director and Amanda Lugenbell as assistant director, the Blowing Rock TDA began to fire on all cylinders. Even before COVID-19 struck last year, bringing a flood of urban refugees to small towns and more rural communities across America, Blowing Rock’s tourism-based economy was doing very well.
But it came with problems. Long-festering parking issues, downtown congestion, trash... every by-product of tourism seemed to morph into challenges. Even before COVID-19 and the urban migration to smaller resort towns like Blowing Rock, local residents wondered whether Blowing Rock had too much of a good thing when it came to tourism.
Public input needed
Approximately two years ago, Tim Gupton, a new member of the Blowing Rock TDA board of directors, introduced a concept of “sustainable tourism” at the board’s annual meeting.
“We don’t have too much of a good thing,” said Lugenbell recently. “We just need to do a better job of managing it and that is where our recently hired consultant firm, Destination Development Association and its principal, Roger Brooks, come in.”
Lugenbell said that Brooks’ work comes in phases and includes the need for active community participation.
“The Brooks team has already spent quite a bit of time in Blowing Rock as ‘secret shoppers,’ so to speak. They have identified challenges and opportunities from their perspective and much of those findings will be presented on Thursday, July 1, in a presentation beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the American Legion Building. Everyone is invited and it should prove interesting.”
The TDA assistant director added that the July 1 presentation, though, is just the beginning.
“This is the way that Roger Brooks gets the community engaged. It is a conversation starter. A lot of people have concerns, as well as ideas — and we have a lot of really smart people in Blowing Rock. Roger Brooks and his team want that active community input. They want to hear about those concerns, those problems, and those ideas.”
To facilitate the public input, Brooks is hosting two days of listening workshops and interview sessions on Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7. Each session is to hear small groups of homeowners, business owners, organization leaders, and frontline employees, among others.
Those wanting to participate in any of the sessions are encouraged to call the Blowing Rock TDA to sign up. The phone number is (828) 295-4636. Alternatively, they can email Amanda Lugenbell at amanda@visitblowingrock.com. All sessions will be conducted at the American Legion Building. To keep the groups small, the sessions will each be by assignment.
“It is vitally important that we get a good cross-section of input from a broad range of constituent interests,” said Lugenbell. “This is not just for hospitality or tourism businesses, but for everyone who is directly or indirectly affected by our town visitors.”
In addition to the listening sessions, residents, business owners, employees and even visitors can offer input by way of surveys, both printed as well as online. Contact the Blowing Rock TDA for instructions.
