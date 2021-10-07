BOONE — Winklers Creek Road, adjacent to Bojangles, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Thursday, Oct. 7 beginning at 8 a.m, according to the town of Boone Public Works Department – Utilities Operations Division.
The public works department will perform utility maintenance work, which will be completed the same day weather permitting. The public works department asks community members to consider using Wilson Drive as an alternative route.
The town of Boone Public Works – Utility Operations can be contacted at (828) 268-6250 for additional information.
