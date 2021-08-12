WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a reported crime.
According to Boone Police, on Wednesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. a suspect allegedly swindled $200 cash from an employee at Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The suspect is a 60-year-old black male, walks with a limp and left the area on foot, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, that leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
