BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Appalachian State Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in solving the following crime.
Police stated that two white males entered the Sanford Mall area of Appalachian State University’s campus on Sunday, June 20, at 2:49 a.m., and destroyed property. The males were on camera destroying a flowerbed by pulling out the plants, kicking over a newspaper stand and are suspected of flipping multiple picnic tables and trash cans in the area causing an estimated $500 of damage.
One male appears to be in his early 20s, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-2, with an athletic build. He has shoulder length brown hair, sideburns — also known as “chops” — and a handlebar mustache, according to police. He was wearing a white cut off shirt, dark colored shorts and dark colored Chaco Sandals. He also had on a camouflage hat with an orange logo on the front.
The second male appears to be in his early 20s, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-3, with an athletic build. He has short, dark brown or black hair — when not wearing a bucket as a hat, as demonstrated in surveillance footage — and appears to be clean shaven or have slight stubble. He was wearing an aqua colored button-down long sleeve shirt, dark colored shorts and gray Croc loafers.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 /( 828) 737-0125 or the App State Police Department at (828) 262-2150. Community members may also submit a CrimeStoppers Tip via our website at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.