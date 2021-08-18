VALLE CRUCIS — The designs for the new Valle Crucis School are nearing the end of the programming stage of development, meaning the architects have included spaces for all of the necessary uses and activities unique to the school.
“We are now moving into the design phase where we are deciding the layout of major features of the school such as the entrance, cafeteria, gym and classrooms,” Watauga County School superintendent Scott Elliott said. “Moving all those spaces into place, along with deciding on the general placement of the building on the land, will then drive future decisions about exterior features.”
The property the school is planned to be built on is along Broadstone Road, approximately one-quarter mile from the existing school. Elliott told the Watauga Board of Education at its Aug. 9 meeting that the school is going to be a pretty big size.
“We’re building a really big school,” Elliott said. “We’re looking at around 75 to 76,000 square feet. It is not going to be a single story small, low slung sprawling school facility like we have, because that’s actually what we’re trying to fix.”
Elliott said the planning team is working with the project’s architects to select materials and architectural styles that — to the extent possible — are in harmony with the community.
Elliott said the design is looking to have bright, natural light spaces as well as places that can be flexible and multi-use.
“The next step will be looking at different options for roof styles, placement of sidewalks, and the general route for car and bus traffic to the building,” Elliott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.